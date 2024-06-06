Knock at the Cabin: Full list of cast in the movie

Knock at the Cabin, an American apocalyptic film was released by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023. The psychological horror movie was written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. He co-wrote the screenplay along with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. The story is adapted from Paul G. Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film's synopsis reads:

"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

Below is a list of the ensemble star cast of Knock at the Cabin

1) Dave Bautista as Leonard

Dave Bautista as Leonard in Knock at the Cabin (Image via IMDb)

Leonard is a second-grade teacher who is called to save mankind by urging Eric, Andrew, and Wen to sacrifice one of them. He is the default leader of the apocalyptic crew.

Dave Bautista, who plays the role of Leonard in the 2023 film, was formerly a professional wrestler. He has acted in several big-budget Hollywood films like the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Dune, as well as its sequel, Dune: Part II, Blade Runner 2049, and Army of the Dead.

2) Jonathan Groff as Eric

Jonathan Groff plays Eric in Knock at the Cabin (Image via IMDb)

Eric is married to Andrew, and the couple has an adopted daughter, Wen. Eric sacrifices himself in the film so that his daughter and husband can live happily.

Jonathan Groff is an acclaimed Broadway star who played King George in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical, Hamilton. He gained popularity on television with roles in Glee, Looking, Boss, and Mindhunter. He has also voiced Kristoff in Disney's Frozen and Olaf's Frozen Adventure.

3) Ben Aldridge as Andrew

Ben Aldridge as seen in the movie Knock at the Cabin (Image via IMDb)

The human rights lawyer Andrew is Eric's husband and Wen's father. He and Wen are the only ones who survive at the end of the film.

Ben Aldridge is an English actor who has appeared in the television shows Pennyworth, Our Girl, The Long Call, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag. He has also acted in films like Spoiler Alert, Paris Song, and The Railway Man.

4) Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina

Nikki Amuka-Bird plays Sabrina in the 2023 thriller Knock at the Cabin (Image via IMDb)

Sabrina is one of Leonard's crew members and is a nurse by profession. However, by the end of the film, she is decapitated by Leonard.

Nikki Amuka-Bird is a British actress who has worked in theater productions extensively in her career. Her film performances include Persuasion, The Omen (2006), A Private War, Jupiter Ascending, and The Children Act. She was also a part of Shyamalan's 2021 film, Old. On television, she has acted in Avenue 5, Bad Girls, Silent Witness, Luther, Survivors, and Hard Sun.

5) Kristen Cui as Wen

Kristen Cui seen playing Wen in Knock at the Cabin (Image via IMDb)

Seven-year-old Wen is Eric and Andrew's adopted daughter. She has a close bond with her fathers, whom she calls 'Daddy Eric' and 'Daddy Andrew'.

Kristen Cui made her acting debut with Knock at the Cabin and, as of this writing, it is her only acting credit.

6) Abby Quinn as Adriane

Abby Quinn seen playing Adriane in Knock at the Cabin (Image via IMDb)

Adriane and Sabrina are the only two female members of Leonard's crew who invade Eric and Andrew's family vacation and wreak havoc on their lives. She worked as a line cook before joining the 4-member crew.

Abby Quinn is an American actress whose acting credits include Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women. She has also appeared in Good Girls Get High, Landline, Torn Hearts, and Hell of a Summer, among others.

Quinn has made guest appearances in shows like Better Call Saul and Black Mirror. Abby also had a starring role in the 2019 revival series, Mad About You.

7) Rupert Grint as Redmond

Rupert Grint plays Redmond in Knock at the Cabin (Image via IMDb)

Redmond, the other male member of Leonard's crew, is depicted as having a short temper.

British actor Rupert Grint found worldwide fame by playing Ron Weasley in the multi-billion dollar Harry Potter franchise. He has also starred in shows like Snatch, Sick Note, and Servant, which was executive-produced by Shyamalan. His film credits also include Into the White, CBGB, Moonwalkers, and Underdogs, among others.

8) M. Night Shyamalan as an infomercial host

M. Night Shyamalan seen while directing the film (Image via X/@M. Night Shyamalan)

The film's director, M. Night Shyamalan is known for making small cameos in his films. In Knock at the Cabin, he plays a small role as an unnamed infomercial host.

Shyamalan has established himself as a veritable filmmaker in the horror genre. He is most renowned for directing the films The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Village, Split, Glass, Old, and Signs, among others.

The M. Night Shyamalan thriller Knock at the Cabin is available for streaming on Netflix.