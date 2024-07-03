Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot- Full list of cast

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is an upcoming American drama movie from director Joshua Weigel. Co-written by Joshua Weigel and Rebekah Weigel, the movie is inspired by a true story that explores the plight of children in foster homes who receive no care.

The film follows Donna and Reverend Martin of Possum Trot, who lead the Bennet Chapel church to embrace children in foster care that no one else would take in. The community adopts 77 children, proving that everyone deserves love and care.

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot also explores how children in foster care are subjected to trauma and left unadopted, which adds to their already heavy plight. The small East Texas town of Possum Trot brings hope to such young souls and gives them the love and care they deserve.

Cast list of Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

Here is the full cast list of the upcoming drama movie.

Nika King as Donna Martin

Nika King is an American actor and comedian who is best known for her role as Leslie Bennett, Rue and Gina's mother, on the HBO television series Euphoria. She began her career in 2002, moving to Los Angeles to become a stand-up comedian. She made her acting debut with the 2002 television movie Miss Miami, in which she played the chief of police.

King has also performed with Elite Delta Force 3, an all-black female sketch comedy group, and had a recurring role on the OWN television series Greenleaf from 2016 to 2017 as Ramona Chapman.

Her other roles include guest appearances on various television series, including 2 Broke Girls, Hannah Montana, Best Friends Whenever, and NCIS: Los Angeles. Nika King stars as Donna, Reverend Martin's wife, who takes the initiative to take care of foster children in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.

Demetrius Grosse as Reverend Martin

Demetrius Grosse is an American actor who can be recognized for his role in the film Straight Outta Compton as Rock. He is also familiar to fans as Emmett Yawners in the Cinemax television series Banshee, Errol from FX's Justified, and Baron Samedi from NBC's Heroes.

Grosse has also appeared in the HBO series Westworld, Michael Bay's feature film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Saving Mr. Banks (2013), and This Is Martin Bonner (2013). His television credits include Criminal Minds, ER, NCIS, Bones, Dexter, CSI: Miami, and Frontier.

Demetrius Grosse is also set to join MCU as Eric Williams/Grim Reaper in the Disney+ series Wonder Man, and he will star as Reverend Martin, Donna's husband, who leads the community initiative of adopting foster kids in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.

Others starring in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

King and Grosse will be joined by the following actors in their respective roles:

Elizabeth Mitchell as Susan Ramsey

Aria Jennai Pulliam as Mercedes

Della Golden as Murtha

Kaysi J. Bradley as Ladonna

Jillian Reeves as Diann

Diaana Babnicova as Terri

Asher Liam Clay as Tyler

Lisha Wheeler as Theresa

Demián Castro as Chewy

Jacinte Blankenship as Brenda

Rose Person as Renae

Taj Johnson as Princeton

Sandra Jarrett as Johnnie

Roscoe Johnson as Glen

Rena Canady-Laster as Mollie

More about Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

The official synopsis of the movie, according to Angel Studios, reads as follows:

"The fight for kids begins July 4. Inspired by the powerful true story, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural church to embrace kids in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible–adopting 77 children–this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won."

With a runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is coming to theaters on July 4, 2024.

Catch the movie in theaters tomorrow.

