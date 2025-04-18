"Start with your father"- When Johnny Depp boldly hit out at fans for passing judgment on Amber Heard defamation suit

Johnny Depp was all over the news three years back, thanks to the highly publicized courtroom battle that he fought with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who had accused him of verbal and physical abuse. The Pirates of the Caribbean star ended up winning the defamation lawsuit in a trial that was followed by thousands of fans around the world.

During this time, Johnny Depp came under severe scrutiny, something he tried to brush off soon after the trial. During his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 for his movie Jeanne du Barry, Depp spoke to the BBC and hit out at fans for judging him over the trial. He also told them to look at their own families before trying to judge someone whom they did not personally know.

"People may have made sure that I was not looked at favourably - powerful press, powerful media, for whatever reasons...I suggest before people start pointing fingers and making judgement on others that they have no idea about, I would say, everybody, take one day off of work, stay at home, start your investigation of everyone in your family."

Depp further added:

"Start with your father. Look way back. Dad always been just a wonderful guy, has he? Your uncles, look at your brothers. Look around you first before you start passing judgement on someone that you have no idea what that person has been through, who they are."

The actor further claimed that he has been considered a controversial figure throughout his career, even claiming that he was more controversial in his earlier years.

"I'm certainly not gonna allow this thing to define anything"- Johnny Depp on his highly publicized trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were perhaps the most discussed figures in the world in early 2022 because of this high-profile trial. Some time before that, numerous reports claimed that studios were not willing to work with Depp due to the ongoing controversy.

When he arrived at Cannes for Jeanne du Barry, the actor not only addressed his ongoing controversy but claimed that he had been a more controversial figure in his younger years. The veteran actor said:

"I was probably more far more controversial many years ago than anything now...But things go in whatever direction they go, more than anything all the weirdness has been cleared up, so it's done."

He also expressed his determination not to let the controversy affect anything he had done before. He added:

"I'm certainly not gonna allow this thing to define anything that I've done before, anything that I'm doing now or what I'm going to do - it doesn't exist for me."

Since this huge controversy with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is yet to star in a mainstream Hollywood movie. He has acted in Jeanne du Barry and Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, however. He will make his return to Hollywood with Mark Webb's Day Drinker, which is set to release sometime in 2026.

In his packed career, Johnny Depp has achieved a lot and in the process has a Golden Globe Award, alongside nominations for three Academy Awards and two British Academy Film Awards. He has won a variety of other accolades and remains one of the most popular actors of our time.

