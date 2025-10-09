Stay (2025) ending explained: Did Jeremiah hurt Miles and Kiara? 

Jas Summers' Stay (2025) combines the emotional baggage of a collapsing marriage with supernatural terror, making bereavement both an exorcism and a catharsis. Miles and Kiara, a couple on the brink of divorce, are compelled to face their innermost traumas when invisible entities ensnare them within their own home.

Written and directed by Summers, Stay features Mo McRae, Dominic Stephens, and Brandon Firla, and premiered on Halloween night, October 8, 2025, as part of Hulu's Halloween slate.

At its essence, Stay is not so much about ghosts but about the ghost of grief itself, the indelible pain that won't budge following tragedy. The film begins with emotional space between Miles and Kiara, two individuals who were once joined at the hip.

At the end, in Stay (2025), Jeremiah’s spirit never intended to harm Miles and Kiara; instead, he trapped them in the house to help them confront their grief, forgive each other, and heal from his death.

What happens in Stay?

In Stay, Miles and Kiara are trapped in their house by an unknown agency. Their relationship deteriorates in real time as ancient wounds begin to reopen through a series of increasingly eerie events.

Doors slam shut, voices whisper in the house, and a record player keeps playing the same song over and over, which is associated with their past. As the tension escalates, Kiara finds that the haunting is related to her family's spiritual heritage, specifically the Vodun symbols that begin to appear in random locations.

Miles does not accept her claims, however, belittling her belief in the supernatural. His lack of faith is opposed to Kiara's, reflecting the greater disparity between them.

But as things seemingly move by themselves and Miles is physically yanked across the floor by an unseen force, both are compelled to acknowledge that something outside of reason is happening.

They are both brought together to confront the reality of their common past and the actual reason they can't move forward, the death of their young son, Jeremiah.

What happens to Miles and Kiara?

Stay movie (2025) (Image Via Hulu)

The haunting in Stay is not limited to the boundaries of the house; it reflects the emotional bondage Miles and Kiara have constructed for themselves. The grief of losing Jeremiah destroyed their marriage.

Miles closed himself off emotionally, while Kiara spiralled into guilt, believing that her preoccupation caused the death of her son. As the pair keep reliving painful memories, symbolically and literally, the home becomes an echo of their sorrow. Each flicker of light and creak of door appears to mirror their unspoken anguish.

Kiara's efforts to communicate with the world of spirits via Vodun ceremonies lead her closer to the truth. When she accesses her ancestors' power, the haunting increases. She sees a recurring symbol in her visions, the symbol of Oya, goddess of death and rebirth.

This gives her some insight that the spirit keeping them trapped is not evil but intentional. Someone or something is trying to force them to face what they've kept buried deep within.

Near the ending of the movie, Stay discloses that the paranormal force haunting Miles and Kiara is actually their son Jeremiah. His ghost, with a heart not with rage but with love, has ensnared them inside the house to enable them to heal. Jeremiah's death, a drowning accident on his birthday when Kiara was preoccupied with work news. Kiara blames herself for his death, while Miles resents her inability to put the past behind.

Jeremiah's ghost never intended to hurt his parents. Instead, he makes them confront their grief, relive the pain they've avoided, and in the end, forgive each other. When Miles and Kiara finally acknowledge their errors, his emotional withdrawal and her self-blame, supernatural bedlam dissipates.

Doors unlock, lights mellow, and air clears. Haunting was never intended as punishment; it was meant to restore. Jeremiah wanted them to recall their love and to learn to live.

In the last moments of Stay, Kiara conducts one final seance to acknowledge the spirits that have led her. She dances in the ceremonial cadence of her ancestors, connecting with the power of the matriarchs who precede her.

Entering the spirit world once again, she truly sees Jeremiah, not as a ghost, but as a guide. He promises her that he never faulted her and that his one desire was to reunite his parents. When Kiara wakes up, she has Miles by her side, alive and transformed.

The conclusion wraps on a bittersweet note of hope. The couple, once liberated from the spiritual imprisonment, seems willing to begin again. Kiara is expecting again, and her second book, a sequel to her work on Vodun, is in progress.

The movie was released on Hulu on October 8, 2025.

