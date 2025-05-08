Summer of 69: Release date, where to watch, and everything we know so far about Jillian Bell's movie

Summer of 69 is an adult comedy thriller film that is set to make its debut on Hulu on May 9, 2025. Directed by Jillian Bell, this film marks her feature directorial debut. Summer of 69 is set in 1969 and is full of nostalgia, humour, and the ups and downs of self-discovery.

The narrative focuses on Abby Flores, an awkward high school senior, who chooses to engage Santa Monica, an exotic dancer, to assist her in seducing her longtime crush before graduation.

This choice teaches Abby unexpected lessons on friendship, self-confidence, and adulthood. As Abby and Santa Monica build an improbable relationship, they discover fresh aspects of themselves.

Fans can look forward to the release of Summer of 69 on Hulu. The film also premiered at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival, where it received significant attention and appreciation.

Plot of Summer of 69

Summer of 69 follows Abby Flores, a shy, socially awkward high school senior. As graduation approaches, she realizes that her longtime crush, Max, is finally single.

Hoping to make the most of the situation, Abby chooses to engage Santa Monica, an exotic dancer, to teach her about seduction and self-confidence. What starts as a strategy to win over Max rapidly develops into a path of personal development.

By educating Abby about s*x positivity, confidence, and self-acceptance, Santa Monica helps her to conquer her doubts and shyness. The two girls develop an unanticipated friendship that improves Abby's situation and transforms Santa Monica's life.

As its protagonists face obstacles, Summer of 69 investigates friendship, empowerment, and outside-the-box ideas.

Production and direction

The movie is directed by Jillian Bell, known for her roles in Brittany Runs a Marathon and Workaholics. This film marks her debut as a feature film director. Bell co-wrote the screenplay with Liz Nico and Jules Byrne.

Bell herself and a number of other producers joined Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and a team that included them to make the movie. Most of the filming took place in Syracuse, New York, which made for a setting for the story from July to August 2024.

Cast of Summer of 69

The cast is led by Chloe Fineman as Santa Monica, an exotic dancer with a wild side. She is paired with Sam Morelos, who plays Abby, the shy and awkward high school senior who hires Santa Monica to support her.

Among the other noteworthy ensemble members are Charlie Day as Rick Richards, a sleazy character endangering the club where Santa Monica operates, and Matt Cornett as Max, Abby's longtime crush.

The film also features performances from Paula Pell as Betty, the owner of Diamond Dolls, and Nicole Byer as Destiny, an exotic dancer with a loyal and quick-witted personality.

Liza Koshy plays Angel, another exotic dancer who brings a fun and carefree energy to the story. Other cast members include Natalie Morales, Alex Moffat, and Fernando Carsa, adding depth and humor to the storyline.

