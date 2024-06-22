Superfly: Full list of cast and crew

The 2018 film Superfly is a modern reimagining of the classic 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly. Directed by Director X, the movie brings a fresh and stylish perspective to the crime thriller genre. Featuring a mix of veteran actors and new talents, Superfly boasts a dynamic and diverse cast that enhances its compelling narrative.

Superfly follows Youngblood Priest, a successful drug dealer in Atlanta planning his last big score before retiring from the crime scene. It's a story about betrayal, abuse of power and violence.

Superfly directed by Director X explores some serious themes like ambition, loyalty and seeking greener pastures, making it one of those movies that's worth watching today.

Exploring details of Superfly's full cast and crew

Trending

1) Trevor Jackson as Youngblood Priest

Trevor Jackson plays Youngblood Priest, a suave drug dealer who wants to make one last big deal before he retires from illegal businesses.

He gives a nice performance as a criminal and villain, all the while remaining likable. Other than Superfly, Jackson is known for his roles in Grown-ish and American Crime.

2) Jason Mitchell as Eddie

Eddie, the loyal and resourceful right-hand man to Priest, is played by Jason Mitchell.

Mitchell, who gained fame for his portrayal of Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, adds depth and complexity to Eddie, highlighting his unwavering loyalty and street-smart savvy.

3) Michael Kenneth Williams as Scatter

Michael Kenneth Williams plays Scatter, Priest’s mentor in the drug trade industry. Kenneth Williams, who rose to fame through Boardwalk Empire & The Wire, played this role excellently. His portrayal adds depth to the movie, demonstrating the seasonedness and wisdom of his personality.

4) Lex Scott Davis as Georgia

Lex Scott Davis plays Georgis, Priest’s girlfriend. Lex has been seen in The First Purge and Training Day (TV series). Mainly, she plays the character of Georgia as a strong woman who is engaged in all aspects of Priest’s life.

5) Jennifer Morrison as Detective Mason

Detective Mason, played by Jennifer Morrison, is portrayed as a corrupt cop who gets entangled with Youngblood. Apart from her sterling performance in House and Once Upon a Time, her character brings an element of tension to Superfly.

6) Kaalan KR Walker as Juju

Snow Patrol’s vengeful gang member, Juju, becomes Kaalan KR Walker. Walker infuses Juju with raw energy and a menacing presence, making him a formidable adversary to Priest.

7) Esai Morales as Adalberto Gonzalez

Esai Morales takes up the role of Adalberto Gonzalez who's a leader of a Mexican drug cartel. Esai became popular for his acting in La Bamba and Ozark, where he portrayed villains just like in this story.

Key Crew Members

Director: Director X

Known for his work in music videos, Director X brings a visually striking style to the film. His direction emphasizes the sleek and modern aesthetic that defines Superfly.

Screenwriter: Alex Tse

Alex Tse adapted the original screenplay to fit a contemporary context, ensuring that the story resonates with modern audiences while paying homage to its roots.

Producers: Future, Joel Silver

Future, who also curated the film’s soundtrack, and Joel Silver, known for producing action-packed films, contributed to the film's unique blend of style and substance.

Director of Photography: Amir Mokri

Amir Mokri’s cinematography enhances the film’s dynamic visuals, creating a vibrant and immersive experience.

Editor: Tamara Notcutt

Tamara Notcutt’s editing maintains the film’s fast-paced and engaging narrative, ensuring each scene flows seamlessly into the next.

Production Design: Graham Grace Walker

Graham Walker’s design work sets the tone of the film’s gritty urban environment, adding authenticity and depth to the setting.

Costume Design: Antoinette Messam

Antoinette Messam’s costumes reflect the stylish and extravagant lives of the characters, enhancing their personas and the film’s overall aesthetic.

Music: Josh Atchley

Josh Atchley’s score complements the film’s high-energy and dramatic scenes, amplifying the emotional impact.

What is Superfly about?

Superfly tells the story of Youngblood Priest who wants to quit dealing drugs illegally after one last lucrative score in Atlanta. All his life Priest has been involved with deceivers, including unprincipled politicians and two-faced police officers.

The film probes into issues like greed for wealth, loyalty and aspiration for better livelihoods, among others.

Superfly's cast and crew include a mix of established stars combined with emerging actors, creating a dynamic atmosphere.