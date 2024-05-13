Tamara from The Strangers: Everything we know about her

Director Renny Harlin is presenting the audiences with a prequel to the 2008-2018 cult classic The Strangers as a trilogy. The Strangers: Chapter 1 will be released on May 17, 2024, followed closely by the release of Chapters 2 and 3 in the same year.

The trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 1 was released on March 1, 2024, and the audience had divided opinions. While some were displeased with the decision of the makers to meddle with the original story, some were excited to see what the movie had in store this time.

The trailer for the upcoming movie insinuates that the trilogy will not deviate much from the original movies. As the trailer unfolds, the audiences are introduced to Maya and Ryan, who are taking a cross-country road trip to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

The official synopsis for the upcoming movie reads:

"After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive."

Similar to its predecessors, the audiences will also encounter the protagonists of The Strangers: Chapter 1 being pushed to their limits. This series of events is mainly led by the appearance of an uninvited faceless guest who arrives and asks,

"Is Tamara here?"

This incident is shortly followed by a series of incidents that make their lives a living nightmare.

Who is Tamara in The Strangers?

After two movies and three others along the way, Tamara's identity has never been revealed. However, it is one of the tropes that remains constant in all of the movies of The Strangers series. Besides not being revealed in the movie itself, the intriguing character's identity has also not been revealed by the makers or others associated with the project over the years.

Thus, as far as Tamara's identity goes, it is fair to establish at this point that Tamara is not a real person. Instead, the character is used as a ploy to introduce the main antagonists of the movies to the film's protagonists. The question, "Is Tamara Here?" serves as a gateway into the lives of the lead characters in the movie that trigger off a series of events they do not have any control over.

Who is in the cast of The Strangers: Chapter 1, and what can be expected from the upcoming movies?

The cast list for The Strangers: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Madelaine Petsch as Maya

Froy Gutierrez as Ryan

Rachel Shenton as Debbie

Gabriel Basso as Gregory

Ema Horvath as Shelly, and

Ella Bruccoleri as Jasmine

In an interview with Variety, lead actor Madelaine Petsch said:

"Throughout every step of the next two films it's just, 'How is she going to get out of this terrorizing situation?' And it's not necessarily all only home invasion, but they continue to invade her life in any way possible. Even in ways you don't think are possible, they're doing something fucked up. We really bend the rules a lot, which is fun."

Additionally, film director Renny Harlin said in the same interview:

"We wanted to take the audience on a journey. The movies get more epic as we go but without losing the sense of claustrophobia, dread, and the tone, which is reality. As a filmmaker, your instinct when you're doing an action movie is that bigger is better."

He also added:

"In this one, my job was to rein myself in and always make sure that it's real. Many times, smaller was actually better. The most important thing is that the movies keep the sense of reality, but where we take the audience in the second and third movie is going to be very surprising."

The Strangers: Chapter 1 releases on May 17, 2024.

