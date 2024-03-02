The Strangers: Chapter 1 is an upcoming slasher film. Directed by Renny Harlin (known for Die Hard 2 and Deep Blue Sea), the upcoming film is a remake of the original 2008 cult classic The Strangers.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first installment in the three-part film series planned by the director. Lionsgate Films released a trailer for the film recently, offering a chilling look into what is coming. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in THE STRANGERS ― CHAPTER 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series."

The trailer pays homage to the original film while maintaining new additions to the film's setting. Read ahead for the three most notable takeaways from the trailer.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 trailer breakdown - 3 takeaways from the trailer for the slasher remake

1) The Strangers: Chapter 1 serves as the origin story for the upcoming sequel films

The newly released trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 1 highlights a line saying:

"Witness, how the strangers became the strangers"

The trailer shows how a holiday in a lazy town turns awry for Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez). The three antagonists attack them and pursue them around their cabin while they scramble to get away.

The upcoming remake of the film allegedly delves deeper into the origins of infamous The Strangers murderers, named "Man in the Mask," "Dollface," and "Pin-Up Girl."

2) Trouble is brewing for the protagonists as things go from bad to worse

The trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 1 has Cage the Elephant's song Trouble playing throughout, and it beautifully segues into a sequence where Maya and Ryan are trapped in the house by the three killers with no way out. The trailer showcases how the couple end up in a picture-perfect idyllic destination. However, there is trouble brewing in the waters.

As per the trailer, the killers have no motive for their actions, and much like unadulterated slasher films, this one looks like it will take viewers down a rabbit hole of unfortunate events.

3) The trailer suggests that the film will continue with its cult status

The upcoming film pays homage to the first film as both have the same premise of the three murderers torturing the couple. The final image of the trailer features all three of the killers standing over their hostages, emulating that of a famous scene from the previous film.

Even though the film is situated in the same universe as its predecessors, many events will be repeated in different environments. Nonetheless, the remake features a more remote locale, making the premise different from the first film's. The chilling scenes and eerie-looking masked murderers in the trailer show strong signs of the remake achieving cult status akin to its predecessors.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is scheduled to be released across theaters in the US on May 17, 2024.