Terence Stamp, best known for General Zod from Superman, dies at the age of 87

Terence Stamp, the English actor best known for his portrayal of General Zod in the Superman films, has died at the age of 87. As reported by Reuters, his family confirmed his passing on August 17, 2025, stating:"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come."No information regarding the cause of death has been made public so far. Terence Stamp's Superman co-star Sarah Douglas expressed her grief on Instagram, saying she was deeply affected by the news. She praised his remarkable talent and presence, noting how much she learned from him during the months they spent working together. She also extended her love and heartfelt condolences to everyone who cared for him, describing his death as a significant loss. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStamp's career spanned more than six decades, during which he appeared in a wide range of films and television series, from mainstream Hollywood productions to European arthouse projects.Terence Stamp's early life and careerTerence Stamp was born in Stepney, London, and trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. He began his career in provincial repertory theaters before gaining national attention with his film debut in Billy Budd (1962).He went on to star in The Collector (1965), a performance that earned him the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, and Far From the Madding Crowd (1967), in which he portrayed a cavalry officer. He also appeared in films such as Modesty Blaise (1966) and Ken Loach's Poor Cow (1967).Stamp is widely recognized for his role as General Zod in Superman II (1980), having first appeared in the brief opening scene of the 1977 original film. He reprised the character in the 1980 sequel as the primary antagonist.His other notable film roles include Chancellor Valorum in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), appearances in Bowfinger (1999), and a leading role in Steven Soderbergh's The Limey (1999). Later work included Big Eyes (2014), Last Night in Soho (2021), and voice work as Jor-El in the television series Smallville (2003–2011).In addition to mainstream projects, Stamp appeared in European films, including Federico Fellini's segment of Spirits of the Dead (1968) and Pier Paolo Pasolini's Teorema (1968). He collaborated with directors such as Ken Loach and Peter Brook and appeared in several European productions during the 1970s.Personal life and legacyA still from the movie Superman 2 (Image via YouTube/DC)Terence Stamp spent part of the 1970s in India, where he developed an interest in spiritual practices. During the 1960s and 1970s, he was romantically linked to several figures, and later, he was married to Elizabeth O'Rourke from 2002 to 2008.Over the course of his career, Stamp appeared in over 70 films and multiple television productions. He received recognition from major film festivals and award organizations, including an Academy Award nomination and a Cannes Film Festival Best Actor award. His work spanned multiple genres, including drama, science fiction, and arthouse films.