"That shouldn't be forgotten"- Viewers call out the overlooked central narrative in The Twister: Caught in the Storm and questions its focus

The Netflix documentary The Twister: Caught in the Storm began streaming on March 19, 2025. The documentary talks about the EF-5 tornado that tore through Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011, creating a connection between the audience and the trauma felt that day.

However, some viewers have argued that the documentary fails to address one key element that needs attention: the personal cost of survival beyond the immediate chaos.

"I watched it last night. I liked it... I think some may have missed the point of the documentary. It was about the people, not the storm. This is something the survivors will deal with their whole lives. The media and public will just move on to the next weather event, but the survivors never will and that shouldn't be forgotten," one Reddit user said.

Reddit comment (Image via Reddit/Prestigious-Speech96)

While the documentary certainly emphasizes the scale and terror of the storm, some viewers have suggested that its core focus should have been the people.

Meanwhile, several comments reflect a general dissatisfaction with the stylistic choices of The Twister, but they also acknowledge the value of the real footage included in the documentary.

Documentaries such as Witness: Joplin Tornado and Witness: Tornado Swarm stand out by focusing deeply on the human side of the storm. While The Twister: Caught in the Storm emphasizes the immediate devastation and survival stories, the two Witness series delve into the long-term emotional and psychological effects on the survivors.

"Witness: Joplin was an excellent documentary. I wish Witness would have done one on the 2013 Moore or El Reno ones. NatGeo makes some great docs," one comment stated.

"Definitely check out the Witness: 2011 Tornado Swarm as well. It's just really unfortunate that NatGeo is the absolute WORST about making their content available to watch," another user noted.

"You are so right about that! Witness Tornado Swarm was very well made. I don’t think the Joplin episode is available for purchase on YouTube and it is very hard to find but I did manage to purchase both Witness episodes of Tornado Swarm and Katrina which is also another well made one from the Witness collection," a third commenter added.

The personal emotional connection to the survivors is also evident in many fan reactions, with a user expressing sympathy for one of the young people standing in The Twister: Caught in the Storm.

"This was such an intense watch. I was on the edge of my seat, gasping audibly often, misty eyes at many points. Those folks lived through hell," another Reddit user pointed out.

"He was a teenager, I cried with him. He probably grew up in the church, with the preacher talking about it. They probably watched the left behind movies and there were the left behind movies and they were the left behind movies," another Reddit comment added.

"Dude went through a lot. He grew up in a community that isolated and bullied him, and his specific brand of Christianity emphasized the Rapture and end times. Then he went through a horrific natural disaster, and had to tell people older than himself what to do. Afterwards he had cameras shoved in his face," another noted.

What is The Twister: Caught in the Storm about?

The Twister: Caught in the Storm looks back at the events of May 22, 2011, when an EF-5 tornado wreaked havoc on Joplin, Missouri. The storm left widespread destruction and became one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history.

The Twister: Caught in the Storm focuses on the personal stories of survivors who lived through that day. With winds reaching above 200 miles per hour, the tornado ripped apart homes, businesses, and schools. One of the hardest-hit places was Joplin High School, where graduates had been celebrating just before the storm struck.

The Twister: Caught in the Storm begins by showing the calm before the storm. It captures the festive mood at the graduation ceremony and the joy felt throughout the town. That sense of celebration quickly turns to terror when the tornado barrels toward Joplin. Survivors describe how the day shifted in an instant.

Many had little warning before the storm hit. They share vivid memories of being trapped inside homes, stuck in vehicles, or caught at the graduation event. For most, there was no time to react as the tornado’s force overwhelmed everything in sight.

Blending real footage captured by locals with firsthand interviews, The Twister: Caught in the Storm brings viewers directly into the chaos. The survivors’ testimonies form the heart of the documentary.

The story of The Twister: Caught in the Storm does not end with the storm’s aftermath. The documentary shows how the Joplin community rallied together to rebuild. Survivors reflect on the long recovery process and how the storm’s impact lingers years later.

Watch The Twister: Caught in the Storm on Netflix.

