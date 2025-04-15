That They May Face the Rising Sun (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

That They May Face the Rising Sun is an Irish film directed by Pat Collins and produced by Tina O’Reilly and Brendan J. Byrne. Adapted from John McGahern's 2002 novel of the same name, the film earned 11 award nominations and won Best Film at the 2024 Irish Film & Television Awards. It is scheduled for theatrical release across the United Kingdom on April 26, 2025.

The story of That They May Face the Rising Sun follows Joe and Kate Ruttledge, a couple who leave London to settle in Joe's native County Leitrim, seeking a simpler, more connected existence. The lead roles are played by Barry Ward and Anna Bederke, with supporting performances from Lalor Roddy, Sean McGinley, Ruth McCabe, and newcomer Phillip Dolan.

With a runtime of 111 minutes. That They May Face the Rising Sun has been praised by both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has been certified by critics, and the score stands at 100%.

Exploring the cast of That They May Face the Rising Sun

Barry Ward as Joe

Actor Barry Ward Attends Irish Film Festival In Moscow (Image via Getty)

In That They May Face the Rising Sun (2025), Barry Ward portrays Joe Ruttledge, a writer who, along with his wife Kate, relocates from London to his native rural Ireland. Joe is a contemplative and observant character, deeply connected to the rhythms of country life and the nuances of his community.

His reserved manner and introspective disposition act as a prism through which the movie examines issues of tradition, time, and belonging.

Barry Ward is known for his roles in Extra Ordinary (2019), Jimmy's Hall (2014), and Protection (2024).

Anna Bederke as Kate

"Sterben" Premiere In Hamburg (Image via Getty)

Anna Bederke portrays Kate Ruttledge, a German-born visual artist who, alongside her husband, Joe, relocates from London to rural Ireland. Her character offers a nuanced perspective on the challenges and rewards of embracing a slower, more intentional way of living.

As noted by The Curb, Kate "moves with a gentle pragmatism, an awareness that perhaps, despite their best intentions, this is not where they belong." Through her interactions and observations, Kate becomes a conduit for the film's exploration of belonging, adaptation, and the subtle complexities of rural existence.

Anna Bederke is best known for her roles in Dying (2024), Soul Kitchen (2009), and Asbest (2023).

Phillip Dolan as Jamesie

Phillip Dolan as Jamesie in That They May Face the Rising Sun (Image via Instagram/@irishcountryliving)

Phillip Dolan makes his acting debut as Jamesie Murphy, a warm-hearted and quick-witted neighbor who embodies the spirit of rural Irish life. Jamesie is known for his love of local gossip and his distinctive "hello, hello, hello" greeting, reflecting his deep connection to the community.

Phillip Dolan is recognized for his roles in That They May Face the Rising Sun (2023) and All That's Carried (2024).

Sean McGinley as Johnny

Sean McGinley as Johnny in That They May Face the Rising Sun (Image via YouTube/@Conic)

Seán McGinley portrays Johnny Murphy, the brother of Jamesie Murphy. Years ago, Johnny left rural Ireland to pursue a woman in London, ultimately finding himself in a monotonous job on the Ford assembly line in Dagenham—a decision he later regrets. He returns to the village annually, his visits eagerly anticipated by his old friend Patrick.

During these reunions, Johnny and Patrick often reminisce about their school days, re-enacting scenes from The Playboy of the Western World and playfully teasing Joe and Kate Ruttledge.

Irish actor and writer Sean McGinley is known for On a Clear Day (2005), Braveheart (1995), and Michael Collins (1996).

Ruth McCabe as Mary

Ruth McCabe portrays Mary Murphy, a warm and nurturing presence in the rural Irish community. As the wife of Jamesie Murphy (played by Phillip Dolan), Mary embodies the enduring traditions and quiet strength of the countryside.

She demonstrates her involvement in maintaining the village's cultural fabric through her contact with neighbors, such as teaching Kate Ruttledge how to prepare spinning wool.

The Academy Award-winning actress is known for her roles in Any Time Now (2002), My Left Foot (1989), and Aisha (2022).

Supporting cast of That They May Face the Rising Sun

That They May Face the Rising Sun features a talented ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows:

John Olohan as The Shah

Brendan Conroy as Bill Evans

Declan Conlon as Bob Booth

Lola Mae McCormack as Mags Murphy (Young Girl)

Patrick Ryan as Frank Dolan

Catherine Byrne as Mrs. Maguire

Breda Herlihy as Mona Dolan

Derbhle Crotty as Nora (Barwoman)

Check in for more updates on That They May Face the Rising Sun (2025).

