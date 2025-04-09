That They May Face the Rising Sun: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

That They May Face the Rising Sun is an Irish film directed by Pat Collins, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eamon Little. It premiered in 2023 at the London Film Festival. It was released theatrically in the United Kingdom on April 26, 2024.
The film is adapted from the 2002 novel of the same name by John McGahern, who is considered among the greatest Irish novelists. The story follows a couple, Joe and Kate, who leave their life in London and settle into a quiet small town. Through their artistic gaze, the viewers get to experience the lives of other characters.
The film has been screened in various prestigious film festivals since 2023 and has won critical praise and several accolades. It stars Barry Ward, Anna Bederke, Lalor Roddy, Ruth McCabe, and Phillip Dolan in prominent roles.
When will That They May Face the Rising Sun be released?
As mentioned above, That They May Face the Rising Sun was released theatrically on April 26, 2024. A trailer for the film came out on January 19, 2024. The film premiered at the BFI London in 2023, followed by screenings at the Gothenburg Film Festival, Boulder Film Fest, Chicago Irish Film Festival, etc, in 2024.
The film was jointly produced by South Wind Blows, Harvest Films, and Cyprus Avenue Films. It is currently available to stream on Apple TV+ in the United States. Viewers can watch the film with a subscription to the streaming platform, which costs $9.99 per month after the free seven-day trial period. For a new Apple device owner, the subscription is free for the first three months.
What is That They May Face the Rising Sun about?
The film is set in the 1970s and 80s of Ireland and showcases the story of hope and heartbreak. At its core, the story is about an artistic couple who moved from London to a small Irish town.
However, the lead characters aren't the only important characters in the story. The couple is the lens through which stories of other intriguing characters are told, often making the smaller characters into protagonists of their own story.
Here's the official synopsis of the film:
"Joe and Kate Ruttledge have returned from London to live and work among a small, lakeside community in rural Ireland near to where Joe grew up. Now deeply embedded in the life around the lake, the drama of a year in their lives and those of the memorable characters that move about them unfolds through the rituals of work, play and the passing seasons as this enclosed world becomes an everywhere."
Who is in the cast of That They May Face the Rising Sun?
Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- Barry Ward as Joe Ruttledge
- Anna Bederke as Kate Ruttledge
- Lalor Roddy as Patrick Ryan
- Ruth McCabe as Mary Murphy
- Phillip Dolan as Jamesie Murphy
- Sean McGinley as Johnny Murphy
- Brendan Conroy as Bill Evans
- John Olohan as The Shah
- Declan Conlon as Bob Booth
- Lola Mae McCormack as Mags Murphy
- Patrick Ryan as Frank Dolan
- Catherine Byrne as Mrs. McGuire
- Breda Herlihy as Mona Dolan
- Derbhle Crotty as Nora
