5 best movies to catch on St. Patrick's Day 2024

St. Patrick's Day is nearing and it is time to bring out the shamrock charms. St. Patrick's Day falls on March 17 each year and celebrates the patron Saint of Ireland.

While it is one of the most revered days of celebration for the Irish, everyone joins in on the festivities that involve copious amounts of alcohol. However, for those planning to enjoy a quiet St. Patrick's Day and get cozy, the Irish still have them covered.

Ireland has a great selection of films that make for a great watch. St. Patrick's Day is the best time to revisit some of these films and partake in the festive mood from the comfort of one's home.

5 Best Irish Films to Watch this St. Patrick's Day

1) Flora & Son (2023)

The musical drama Flora & Son follows Eve Hewson as Flora and Jack Reynor as Ian. The musical drama film follows Eve as she tries to reconnect with her estranged son, Jack who gets charged with petty theft.

As Flora picks up a guitar she starts taking online lessons from Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) she finds a common ground with her son eventually.

Directed by John Carney (Sing Street, Begin Again) the official synopsis of the film reads:

"Single mom Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Her efforts to keep him out of trouble lead to a beat-up acoustic guitar, a washed-up LA musician, and harmony for this frayed Dublin family."

2) The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Martin McDonagh's dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin was one of the best films the year it was released. Set in the backdrop of the 1920s Irish Civil War, the film follows two longtime friends played by Brendan Gleeson and Colin Ferrell.

When Gleeson's character faces an existential crisis, their friendship faces a tough challenge. The movie also stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon in prominent roles.

The official synopsis reads:

"On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm's resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences."

3) Brooklyn (2015)

The romantic thriller film set in the 1950s follows Irish immigrants as they land up in Brooklyn, New York, and navigate the melting pot of cultures in the borough.

Saoirse Ronan put in a mesmerizing performance as Eilis Lacey along with Michael Zegen as Maurizio Fiorello, and Emory Cohen as Tony.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Eilis, a young Irish girl, lands in 1950s Brooklyn and soon gets used to the freer life. She falls in love with Tony, who hails from an Italian family. However, a tragedy befalls her back home."

4) The Secret of Kells (2009)

The animated film by Tomm Moore is a great option to delve into Irish history and celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The film wonderfully animates the story of a young boy, Brendan (voiced by Evan McGuire) as he stumbles upon the unfinished book of Kells.

The animation of the film is top notch and it retells an old Irish folklore in a mesmerising way. The official synopsis reads:

"Brendan, who lives in the Abbey of Kells, meets a magical illuminator who possesses an incomplete book with magical powers. After the Abbey is attacked, Brendan goes on a quest to complete the book."

5) Once (2007)

The Irish romantic drama is a great way to cozy up this St. Patrick's Day. The film follows a street musician (Glen Hansard) and a Czech immigrant (Markéta Irglová) as they befriend each other in Dublin.

The film beautifully captures the essence of the city as the two people fall in love with each other. The film is not a conventional love story, and illuminates how people often need company in times of need.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A girl meets a boy in Dublin and helps him put together a demo disc of his music performances. Later, they fall in love with each other and portray their love through their songs."

Check out these five Irish films to get into the festive spirit this St. Patrick's Day!