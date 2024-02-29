7 TV episodes to get you in the mood for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is one of the most festive days of the year. With corned beef, cabbage, and beer a staple on that day, the world celebrates this Irish festival with much pomp and glory.

TV shows have regularly echoed the sentiments of festivals with special episodes. Especially with Christmas-themed episodes, the show gets an opportunity to add variations to the narrative and the set design. It also gives characters a chance to connect to the audience in a way that is different from the norm. The same is true for St. Patrick's Day.

From The Office to How I Met Your Mother, many shows have waved the shamrocks onto our screens. Read on to find out about 7 episodes of TV shows that are perfect to binge before the arrival of the festival.

7 episodes to watch if St. Patrick's Day is already on your mind

1) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “Charlie Catches a Leprechaun” (Season 11, Episode 8)

A still from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Image via FX)

This show, directed by Heath Cullens, is a riot. Funny characters and awkward situations make it a binge-worthy watch. The same is true for the episode on St. Patrick's Day. The cast for the episode included Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito.

The episode revolves around Charlie Kelly, who believes he's caught a leprechaun. Drunk on a gallon of paint, Charlie is convinced of his catch. To his dismay, the leprechaun turns out to be just a normal person.

2) 2 Broke Girls: “And the Kilt Trip” (Season 3, Episode 19)

A sitcom revolving around 2 young waitresses and their friendship, this show is very popular amongst fans. Starring Kat Dennings, 2 Broke Girls is a testament to female friendships. Additionally, the episode on St. Patrick's Day cements this show as one of the funniest aired on television. The show is created by Whitney Cummings and Michael Patrick King.

Max and Caroline join in on the St. Patrick's Day festivities. Caroline does so reluctantly as she wants to spend it as per her traditions. Unwarranted kisses from Blarney Bill at a dive bar make matters worse for her.

3) 30 Rock: “The Funcooker” (Season 3, Episode 14)

A still from 30 Rock (Image via NBC) A still from How I Met Your Mother (Image via CBS)

30 Rock is a gem of a show. It was nominated 22 times in the 2009 Emmys, the highest number of nominations for a comedy ever. Created by Tina Fey, the cast includes Fey, alongside Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan.

While hosting the St. Patrick's Day parade, Tracy and Jenna don't perform according to sketch show producer, Liz Lemon's expectations. On top of all the problems hitting Liz at the same time, she also gets jury duty.

4) How I Met Your Mother: “No Tomorrow” (Season 3, Episode 12)

A still from How I Met Your Mother (Image via CBS)

Undoubtedly one of the most popular shows, How I Met Your Mother is a sitcom that fans have loved throughout its 9-year run. Revolving around Ted Mosby, the show traces the love story between Ted and the mother of his children through flashbacks. The comedy series was created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, and Jason Segel.

The St. Patrick's Day episode shows Barney and Ted as they go out partying. Ted slowly realizes that the universe is rewarding him for every bad deed he commits. After celebrating in style, Barney wakes up in a dumpster the next day.

5) Bob’s Burgers: “Flat-Top O’ the Morning to Ya” (Season 10, Episode 15)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Adult Swim)

The dry humor of this animated series makes this show a must-watch. Created by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive, Bob's Burgers would be loved by fans of Family Guy. The show revolves around Bob, the owner of a burger joint, who runs it with his wife and 3 children. It is voiced by Dan Mintz, H. John Benjamin, and Eugene Mirman.

The episode based on St. Patrick's Day shows Linda Belcher preparing green ground beef, which gives some customers the ick. However, her decision to give away free sliders to the drunk people celebrating the festival ends up doing good for the restaurant.

6) The Real O’Neals: “The Real Lent” (Season 1, Episode 3)

A still from The Real O'Neals (Image via ABC)

This quirky show deserves all the love it can get. An Irish family's world is turned upside down when all the members decide to follow their own path. Questioning topics of faith and adolescence, this show proves that no family is without its problems. Martha Plimpton, Noah Galvin, and J. R Ferguson star in it.

The plot of the episode revolving around the Irish festival is as follows,

"Eileen reminds her family that it's Lent and asks them to give up things they really love. In a chance meeting, Kenny meets his first gay crush, and Pat discovers his little girl, Shannon, is all grown up."

7) The Office: “Saint Patrick’s Day” (Season 6, Episode 19)

A still from The Office (Image via NBC)

The Office remains one of the most binge-watched shows on television. This series, following the antics of co-workers of Dunder Mifflin, is loved by fans all around the world.

The iconic show was created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant. Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer star in it.

The episode featuring St. Patrick's Day follows Michael as he tries to make a good impression on corporate. However, he realizes that his office needs to celebrate the day and lets them go early and celebrate at Poor Richard's.

These 7 shows will ensure you're all ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day to its maximum capacity.