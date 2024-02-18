8 best animated movies to stream on Netflix right now

Animated movies and shows have taken the world by storm. With names like Disney and Studio Ghibli leading the way in animation, these titles have only grown in innovation, storytelling, and soul. Some of the finest films of any year are animations.

The history of animation dates to the early ages. From drawing on pottery to the ocular toys of the Greeks in the 17th century and the computer-generated imagery of today's times, animation just like us has had a long journey.

Netflix has played an essential role in bringing a lot of fan-favorite animated movies to screens. In this list, we've compiled the eight best animated movies available on Netflix currently.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the writer's own opinions.

8 animated movies on Netflix you didn't know you needed

1) Leo

Written and voiced by Adam Sandler, this animated movie is a fun ride for adults as well as kids. The film follows a 74-year-old lizard and his friend, a turtle, who plan to escape the terrarium of the middle school where they have lived all their lives to explore more of the outside world.

Hilarious in moments and heartbreaking in others, this film is one of the finest animated movies on Netflix.

2) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

This movie is an absolute riot. A light-hearted story, this movie provides absolute entertainment for the whole family. According to IMDb, the plot of the animated movie reads,

"Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in."

A sequel to Chicken Run, which was released in 2000, this film is animated in a unique way, which makes it stand out from other animated movies.

3) Pinocchio

Guillermo Del Toro directed Pinocchio is a delightful film. An innovative spin on Carlo Collodi's classic revolving around a wooden marionette, this stop-motion animated movie is in a league of its own. The tale follows a puppet, Pinocchio, who is brought to life by a grieving woodcarver, Geppetto, and his adventures in discovering the world.

Consisting of a cast of A-listers as voice actors, including Ewan McGregor and Tilda Swinton, this film will leave you teary-eyed. A film on identity and grief, Pinocchio is a beautiful animated film.

4) The Sea Beast

The Sea Beast is a heartwarming film. Nominated as the Best Animated Feature Film for the 2023 Oscars, this film is directed by Chris Williams. The plot of the animated movie reads,

"When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters - and make history to boot."

A roaring commentary on the use of propaganda in media, this film can be enjoyed by both adults and kids. It also has an environment-friendly angle to the film, one that is extremely important in this day and age.

5) Klaus

Klaus can be quite the tear-jerker to many. A rare Christmas story, this comedy was directed by one of the co-creators of Despicable Me, Sergio Pablos. Klaus is about a hostile town and the man who changed it all. When a postman gets transferred to Smeerensburg, he forms an unlikely friendship with a carpenter who makes wooden toys. Slowly, things start to change in the little town.

Voiced by J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman, and other brilliant actors, this animated movie will get you feeling warm and fuzzy inside for long after you've seen the film.

6) The Monkey King

The Monkey King is an action-packed film addressing one of the greatest sins of mankind- ego. Based on a Chinese epic, the film follows a charismatic monkey and his magical stick on his quest to defeat 100 demons, a Dragon King, and most of all, his ego.

This film deals with the negative effects of being self-centered while unraveling the mysteries of human nature. A thoroughly enjoyable animated film, The Monkey King will be the right movie for a night of animated movies.

7) Orion and The Dark

An adventure-comedy, this animated movie is surely a must-watch. Released in February 2024 on Netflix, this movie has already won hearts. The film revolves around a young boy who learns to face his fears with the help of an unlikely companion.

Heartwarming with gorgeous visuals, this film is written by Charlie Kaufman and voiced by Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Colin Hanks, and other actors.

8) Nimona

A story of persistence and honor, Nimona is one of those rare films that you remember all your life. Voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and more, Nimona is based on a graphic novel of the same name. The plot reveals,

"When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona -- a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy."

Just like the story, the film itself had to survive through a lot of troubles. Canceled by Disney after it was 70 percent done, it was finished and distributed by Annapurna Animation and Netflix.

These eight animated movies on Netflix are unique and guaranteed to provide great entertainment for the whole family.