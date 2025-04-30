The Accountant 2 soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

WaterTower Music released a soundtrack for The Accountant 2, which is a thrilling action movie and the follow-up to the 2016 movie The Accountant. The original score for the soundtrack was written by Bryce Dessner, who is best known for his work with the band The National.

Ad

The soundtrack became digitally available on April 18, 2025, and is now available to stream on Amazon and other major digital music services.

In The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck plays Christian Wolff, a smart but troubled accountant with a dark past. Wolff looks into the death of a former coworker and teams up with Braxton, his estranged brother, to find the truth. In addition to the action, Christian's autism is a big part of how he solves problems in a very special way.

Ad

Trending

The film's score was composed by Bryce Dessner, who used his trademark mix of spooky and interesting sounds for the job. See-Line Woman, a powerful cover of the Nina Simone classic, gives the action scenes in the movie more emotional weight.

The Accountant 2 soundtrack: All the songs in the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

The soundtrack of The Accountant 2 consists of a carefully curated list of 15 tracks. The total length of the soundtrack is approximately 55 minutes.

See-Line Woman – Danielle Ponder & Bryce Dessner (4:53)

Find the Accountant (2:08)

Hat Trick (1:32)

Chris Solves (2:08)

Girls (5:20)

Hacking (7:49)

Tomas Interrogated (4:22)

Acquired Savant Syndrome (4:42)

I Don’t Have Kids (2:23)

Anaïs vs Marybeth (2:39)

Remembrance (3:47)

Dead Brothers and Drones (3:05)

Juárez (10:44)

Alberto Cat / Goodbye Burke (5:17)

Burke’s End / Seafood Segue (2:57)

Apart from the original soundtrack, other songs in The Accountant 2 also include:

Ad

Help Yourself – Performed by Tom Jones

Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Performed by The Mamas & The Papas

Travelin' Blues – Written and performed by Devon Gilfillian

Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way? – Performed by Brad Johnson & The Killin' Time Band

Copperhead Road – Performed by Brad Johnson & The Killin' Time Band

Feel The Rush – Performed by Brad Johnson & The Killin' Time Band

Appalachian Spring – Performed by Mark Leonard

Safe House – Performed by The Boxer Rebellion

About the music composer

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryce Dessner is an American composer and guitarist who is well known for his work in both classical and modern music. He was born on April 23, 1976, and is one of the founders of the famous indie rock band The National.

Dessner's musical background is in rock, but he has made a name for himself as an independent composer by combining rock elements with orchestral and chamber music styles.

Dessner has worked with The National, but he has also done music for many movies, such as The Two Popes, Cyrano, and Bardo. In addition to writing music, Dessner has worked with artists such as Philip Glass, Paul Simon, and Sufjan Stevens.

Ad

Plot of The Accountant 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

In The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck plays Christian Wolff, a brilliant but troubled autistic accountant who works as a freelance bookkeeper for some of the most dangerous criminal groups in the world. In the follow-up, Christian is asked to look into the death of Raymond King (J.K. Simmons), who used to be the head of FinCEN at the Treasury Department.

Anaïs, the mysterious killer played by Danielella Pineda, was involved in the murder and is now a key figure in the investigation. Christian's job is to find the Salvadoran family who has something to do with the case.

Ad

Even though he doesn't trust Christian's illegal activities, the deputy director of FinCEN, Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), asks him for help. As Christian looks into the case more, he learns that the family in the picture he is looking into running away from El Salvador to Los Angeles, where they faced many dangers.

The skilled killer brother of Christian, Braxton (Jon Bernthal), is brought into the case to help find Anaïs, who is linked to the murder and the missing family.

Ad

Christian learns that Anaïs' autistic son, Alberto, is being held captive in a prison camp in Juárez, Mexico. This makes the investigation more personal.

Christian and Braxton go on a dangerous rescue mission to save Alberto and other kids who were being trafficked into the camp. In the final confrontation, shocking facts about the murder, the family's past, and Christian's own family ties are revealed.

This leads to a deadly showdown with Burke (Robert Morgan), the person responsible. At the end of the story, Christian and Braxton think about their relationship and the complicated history they carry.

Ad

The Accountant 2 is running in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More