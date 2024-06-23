The Bikeriders ending explained: Does Johnny offer Benny the opportunity to finally lead the gang?

The Bikeriders is an American crime drama directed by Jeff Nichols that was released in theatres on June 21, 2024. It revolves around a Chicago motorcycle gang called the Vandals, and sheds light on how they evolve from being a motorcycle club to one of the most feared criminal gangs in the area. The film stars prominent actors like Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Corner, and Mike Faist in key roles.

At the end of the film, one of the protagonists, Benny, is offered the chance to lead the gang in lieu of his boss Johnny, who wants someone who cares about the group to take his place. However, Benny declines the offer and leaves the gang behind as he spends time with his love, Kathy.

The official summary of the film reads:

"After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club."

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bikeriders.

Does Benny finally lead the gang at the end of The Bikeriders?

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders (Image via Focus Features)

At the end of the film, Benny leaves the Vandals. He decides to give up on motorcycles and spend more time with his beloved wife Kathy, who is extremely happy with his choice.

This comes after Johnny asks Benny to lead the Vandals after him, as he grows tired of the fighting and fears he may soon be unable to manage the gang. He feels that by electing his protege to the position, he can exert his power in a more youthful manner with someone who genuinely cares about the future of the gang, unlike many other unruly members.

However, Benny refuses Johnny's offer, not because he does not care but possibly because he prefers to ride instead of having the responsibility of running everything and protecting his fellow members.

While Kathy may think Benny chose her and declined the offer because he was sick of the gang members' ways, it may be impossible for Benny to simply forget the freedom he experienced while on his motorbike.

In the last scene featuring the couple, the audience sees that Benny, who rarely smiles in the film, seems happy. However, Benny's smile comes when he hears motorcycle engines revving up in the background. While it is unclear if he smiles due to this or because he is happy to be by his wife's side, the audience wonders whether he will ever forget his true love: motorcycles.

What happens to Johnny and the other gang members at the end of The Bikeriders after Benny's exit?

Tom Hardy as Johnny in a scene from The Bikeriders (Image via Focus Features)

Many audience members felt for Johnny, the tough and no-nonsense leader of the Vandals. He prioritized his group and the members' relationships with one another above all else. Johnny was someone who would go as far as burning a building if it meant protecting his gang. However, the other gang members did not seem to share his spirit.

By the end of the film, Johnny starts losing control over the gang, or over those who joined it. One of the gang's snubbed members, nicknamed The Kid, wanted to assert his power in the club, which meant dominating Johnny. In the process, The Kid ends up killing Johnny, with no one to defend him and Benny gone.

While Johnny's death is certainly tragic, it is also a metaphor for the remaining gang members and their path forward. It is a crucial moment of realization, where The Kid becomes the new leader, and the intentions driving the Vandals change. The group members go from being comrades to being each other's worst enemies, seeking only power and position. Johnny's death in fact marks the beginning of the gang's decline.

The film even shows a brief snippet of how the Vandals turn increasingly to violence, killing people, and trafficking drugs and weapons, among many other things. The new version of the club, led by The Kid, becomes unruly and brutal by the end.

Is the end of The Bikeriders based on a true story?

A still from the film The Bikeriders featuring Benny and Kathy (Image via Focus Features)

The Bikeriders is based on Danny Lyon's 1968 book of the same name. While the end is not entirely based on a true story, the characters and general events are heavily inspired by the biker gangs that Lyon encountered.

The culture of bike riders and motorcycle clubs started in America in the 60s, when many were seeking to escape social conformity and find a brotherhood of like-minded people. Danny Lyon wished to explore these themes and captured glimpses of this subculture for his book, which heavily influenced the film.

Lyon decided to immerse himself in a Chicago motorcycle club and published his photobook with several interviews and excerpts from the gang members' experiences.

In the film, Lyon's character, while not mentioned by name, is also featured prominently and is played by Mike Faist.

Who are the cast members of The Bikeriders?

The film is led by prominent actors including Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hardy (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Jodie Comer (The Last Duel), and Mike Faist (West Side Story). The main cast members include:

Jodie Comer as Kathy Bauer

Austin Butler as Benny Bauer

Tom Hardy as Johnny Davis

Michael Shannon as Zipco

Mike Faist as Danny Lyon

Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny

Boyd Holbrook as Cal

Damon Herriman as Brucie

Beau Knapp as Wahoo

Emory Cohen as Cockroach

Karl Glusman as Corky

Toby Wallace as The Kid

Happy Anderson as Big Jack

After its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2023, the film release on the big screen on June 21, 2024.