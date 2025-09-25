The Bride movie: Everything to know about the latest teaser starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley

The Bride is a film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. It stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale. The teaser for the film was released on September 23, 2025. The film is set in 1930s Chicago and follows Frankenstein as he seeks a companion. With the help of Dr. Euphronious, a murdered young woman is revived and the bride is born. The main cast includes Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Penélope Cruz and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The teaser hints at a story involving reanimation, murder, possession, and a radical cultural movement. It shows Buckley’s bride and Bale’s Frankenstein as outlaw lovers, echoing figures like Bonnie and Clyde. Scenes also show grave digging, manic laughter, and exchanges where Frankenstein tells the bride that their actions were intentional.

The teaser concludes with dialogue between the two revived characters that foreshadows a perilous romance. The movie is scheduled to debut in cinemas and IMAX throughout North America on March 6, 2026, following an international launch on March 4. Warner Bros. Pictures is handling the distribution of the film after it transitioned from Netflix.

Production of the film faced delays during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz serve as executive producers.

The crew consists of cinematographer Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir, and costume designer Sandy Powell. Gyllenhaal launched her directing career with The Lost Daughter in 2021, featuring Buckley and Sarsgaard, and received three Academy Award nominations.

The Bride teaser details

The teaser was released on September 23, 2025. It shows Christian Bale as a lonely Frankenstein who seeks the help of Dr. Euphronious, played by Annette Bening, to create a companion. Jessie Buckley appears as the reanimated bride, who asks questions about her past and identity. The footage reveals scenes of murder, romance and chaos in Chicago.

It also emphasizes the conflict between the two characters as they commence a harmful journey side by side. Warner Bros. portrays the narrative as one that sparks a revolutionary movement, compelling law enforcement to engage in the chase. The teaser features the slogan

“Here comes the mother f--king bride,”

capturing the film's wild atmosphere.

The Bride release and cast

The teaser shows Jessie Buckley’s bride encased in glass, a haunting moment from Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride. (Image via Warner Bros)

The Bride will open in theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026, following its international release on March 4, 2026. Jessie Buckley plays the bride and Christian Bale plays Frankenstein. Annette Bening portrays Dr. Euphronious, while Peter Sarsgaard plays a detective. The wider cast includes Penélope Cruz, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, Linda Emond, Louis Cancelmi and Matthew Maher.

Maggie Gyllenhaal writes the screenplay and directs, making this her second feature following The Lost Daughter. The movie takes cues from James Whale’s 1935 Bride of Frankenstein and Mary Shelley’s 1818 book. The project transitioned from Netflix to Warner Bros., and it will premiere in cinemas and on IMAX screens globally.

