The Bride movie: Everything to know about the latest teaser starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley

The Bride is a film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. It stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale. The teaser for the film was released on September 23, 2025. The film is set in 1930s Chicago and follows Frankenstein as he seeks a companion. With the help of Dr. Euphronious, a murdered young woman is revived and the bride is born. The main cast includes Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Penélope Cruz and Jake Gyllenhaal.
The teaser hints at a story involving reanimation, murder, possession, and a radical cultural movement. It shows Buckley’s bride and Bale’s Frankenstein as outlaw lovers, echoing figures like Bonnie and Clyde. Scenes also show grave digging, manic laughter, and exchanges where Frankenstein tells the bride that their actions were intentional.
The teaser concludes with dialogue between the two revived characters that foreshadows a perilous romance. The movie is scheduled to debut in cinemas and IMAX throughout North America on March 6, 2026, following an international launch on March 4. Warner Bros. Pictures is handling the distribution of the film after it transitioned from Netflix.
Production of the film faced delays during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz serve as executive producers.
The crew consists of cinematographer Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir, and costume designer Sandy Powell. Gyllenhaal launched her directing career with The Lost Daughter in 2021, featuring Buckley and Sarsgaard, and received three Academy Award nominations.
The Bride teaser details
The Bride release and cast
