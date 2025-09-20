7 actors we’re excited to see join the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise

The Yellowstone franchise, also known as the Duttonverse or Dutton-verse, is an American media property created by Taylor Sheridan.

It follows the Dutton family, owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest cattle ranch in Montana, while exploring conflicts involving family dynamics, the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and land developers.

The flagship series premiered in 2018, inspired by Sheridan’s experiences in rural Montana, Wyoming, and Texas. Originally pitched as a film, it was developed into a full television series and ran for five seasons, concluding in November 2024 following Kevin Costner’s departure.

The franchise has since expanded with prequels 1883 and 1923, and spin-offs including The Madison, Y: Marshals, and Dutton Ranch. Additional projects such as 6666 and 1944 are in development, further extending the Yellowstone universe.

Fans of the Yellowstone franchise have plenty to look forward to as new faces join the saga. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these additions promise dynamic interactions with the beloved Dutton family, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating what is next.

Ed Harris, Annette Bening, and 5 other actors set to join the Yellowstone franchise

1) Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell is set to appear in The Madison, a Yellowstone spin-off (Image via Getty)

Kurt Russell’s career spans over six decades. He began as a Disney child star in the 1970s and transitioned into adult roles across multiple genres.

Known for iconic performances in Stargate, Escape from New York, Fast & Furious, and the MCU as Ego, he is also celebrated for his portrayal of Wyatt Earp in Tombstone, making him a natural fit for the Yellowstone universe.

Russell is set to appear in The Madison, a Yellowstone spin-off following a family from New York relocating to Montana. While details about his character remain under wraps, fans are eager to see what role Russell will take on and how he will leave his mark on the Sheridanverse.

2) Logan Marshall-Green

Logan Marshall-Green to play Pete Calvin in the Yellowstone franchise (Image via Getty)

Logan Marshall-Green has appeared in a variety of notable projects. He played Charlie Holloway in Prometheus, a key entry in the Alien franchise, and portrayed Trey Atwood, Ryan’s troubled brother, in the teen drama The O.C.. He also appeared briefly in the Marvel universe as Jackson Brice in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Often cast as the edgy or unpredictable type, Marshall-Green brings that same energy to Yellowstone’s orbit with his role as Pete Calvin, a military man tied to Kayce Dutton’s past.

Pete is one of Kayce’s old comrades, suggesting he, too, is a retired Navy SEAL and possibly a U.S. Marshal. As Kayce’s friend, he is expected to show toughness, recklessness, and loyalty, the kind of layered character Marshall-Green has built his career on.

3) Annette Bening

In Dutton Ranch, Annette Bening steps into the role of Beulah Jackson (Image via Getty)

Annette Bening has had a long and acclaimed presence in film and theater, earning multiple Academy Award and Tony nominations along with Golden Globe wins. Over the years, she’s become celebrated for her ability to bring both vulnerability and strength to her roles.

Audiences remember her as Carolyn Burnham in American Beauty, a performance that combined emotion and heartbreak, and in films like Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right. She also shared the screen with Kevin Costner in the Western Open Range, making her return to the genre a fitting move.

In Dutton Ranch, Bening steps into the role of Beulah Jackson, the commanding head of a Texas ranch. Described as powerful and charming, the character plays directly to Bening’s talent for bringing layered, dynamic women to life.

While details about Beulah are still limited, anticipation is high for her scenes opposite Kelly Reilly, with fans eager to see how Bening’s presence elevates the series.

4) Matthew Fox

In the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off, Matthew Fox will take on the role of Paul (Image via Getty)

Matthew Fox may not have as many projects as some of his peers, but his impact on television is unmistakable. He first broke out in Party of Five as Charlie Salinger, then became a household name as Dr. Jack Shephard on Lost, a cultural phenomenon of the 2000s that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Fox later branched into film with roles in dramas and thrillers, including the horror Western Bone Tomahawk.

In the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off, Fox will take on the role of Paul, described as a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors. Further details are being kept under wraps, leaving questions about whether Paul is tied to the McIntosh family, a potential rival, or even a romantic lead.

What’s certain is that with Fox’s track record of strong performances, this new role has the potential to leave a lasting mark.

5) Ed Harris

In Dutton Ranch, Ed Harris will portray Everett McKinney (Image via Getty)

Ed Harris has been a prominent figure in Hollywood for over four decades, ever since his breakthrough performance in The Right Stuff (1983), which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Known for his understated intensity, Harris has delivered memorable turns in classics such as Apollo 13, The Truman Show, and Pollock, the latter bringing him both critical acclaim as an actor and recognition as a director.

More recently, television audiences came to know him as William in HBO’s Westworld, a role that reinforced his reputation on screen.

In Dutton Ranch, Harris joins Annette Bening in leading the ensemble. He will portray Everett McKinney, described as a seasoned veteran and veterinarian who cares for animals.

With his connection to Beth and Rip’s ranch, Everett is set to become a warm presence in the series, and fans are already looking forward to seeing Harris bring the character to life.

6) Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer will play Stacy Clyburn in the upcoming Yellowstone universe (Image via Getty)

Michelle Pfeiffer has three Academy Award nominations for Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys, and Love Field. Alongside these performances, she has left a lasting mark in blockbusters, from Catwoman in Batman Returns to Janet Van Dyne in Marvel’s Ant-Man series.

Now, Pfeiffer brings that range to the Yellowstone universe as both executive producer and lead of The Madison. She steps into the role of Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy New Yorker who uproots her family to Montana after her husband’s death.

With Pfeiffer’s gift for creating memorable women, Stacy promises to be a magnetic new force in the franchise’s storytelling.

7) Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams is set to appear in the Yellowstone franchise (Image via Getty)

Patrick J. Adams has built a steady television career over the last two decades, with appearances in shows like Lost, Orphan Black, Legends of Tomorrow, and Pretty Little Liars. His breakout, however, came with Suits, where his portrayal of Mike Ross made him a household name across seven seasons.

The role was significant, and when he reprised it in 2023’s Suits: LA, longtime fans were thrilled to see him back. With his move into the Yellowstone universe, Adams is poised to expand his reach to an even wider audience.

In The Madison, Adams plays Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker moving from New York to Montana. His marriage to the spoiled Paige (Elle Chapman) sets up plenty of drama, giving Adams room to explore the character’s growth and conflicts.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is set to release the Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) spin-off on Paramount+ in 2026.

