The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2: Full list of cast explored

The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 is set for release in theatres on April 4, 2025. It features episodes 3, 4, and 5 of The Chosen season 5. The episodes chronicle the events of Holy Week, exploring the final days of Jesus' ministry leading up to his arrest.

Some significant moments like the Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, and Judas' betrayal are featured in The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2. The rising tension between Jesus, Roman authorities, and the Pharisees highlights the dilemma that Jesus' followers faced before his crucifixion.

Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Shahar Isaac, and Paras Patel reprise their roles as Jesus, Mary Magdalene, Simon Peter, and Matthew, respectively. Several other actors also star in the series in prominent roles.

The complete cast of The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2

1) Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

The Chosen star Jonathan Roumie (Image via Getty)

Jonathan Roumie appears as Jesus of Nazareth, a Jewish preacher and religious leader in The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2. Jesus is the central figure of Christianity. He is believed to be the reincarnation of God the Son and a descendant of the Davidic line.

Roumie started his career in the entertainment industry as a production assistant. He began doing voice roles before he landed minor roles in TV series. He was cast as the lead character in Dallas Jenkins' 2017 series The Chosen and has since become a star.

2) Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Elizabeth Tabish at The Chosen season 5 red carpet and premiere (Image via Getty)

Elizabeth Tabish plays the role of Mary Magdalene in The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2. According to the four Gospels, Mary was one of the most devoted followers of Jesus and traveled with him. She was a witness to his crucifixion and resurrection.

Tabish holds a Master of Arts in Theater and a Bachelor of Arts in Film Studies from Oklahoma State University. She has starred in movies like The Shift and has also appeared in the TV series The Son and Panic. Further, she has also directed popular short films such as Mother's Day and The Darlings.

3) Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

Shahar Isaac (Image via Getty)

Shahar Isaac plays the character of Simon Peter, also known as Saint Peter or Peter the Apostle. He was one of the twelve disciples of Jesus and is considered to be the first bishop/pope of Rome.

Isaac is an Israeli-American actor with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. He began his professional acting career with a role in the TV series Person of Interest. He has also played the character of Salman in the series National Theatre Live: Salomé.

4) Paras Patel as Matthew

Paras Patel at The Chosen season 5 red carpet and premiere (Image via Getty)

Paras Patel appears as Matthew in The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2. Matthew was also one of Jesus's twelve apostles and one of the four Evangelists, also known as Matthew the Evangelist.

Patel is an Indian-American actor most widely known for his role in The Chosen. He made his acting debut in the Freeform TV movie Teen Spirit and has since appeared in shows like Ray Donovan and Nashville.

List of other actors who appear in The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2. Below is a list of those actors and the characters they play.

Noah James as Andrew

George H. Xanthis as John

Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Ramah

Vanessa Benavente as Mary, Mother of Jesus

Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

The Chosen: Last Supper- Part 2 will be in theaters from April 4, 2025.

