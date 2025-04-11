The Dad Quest ending explained: Does Benito find his biological father in the end?

The Dad Quest is a Spanish-language film directed by Salvador Espinosa and co-written by Tato Alexander and Mariano Vera. The comedy-drama film was released on April 9, 2025, on Netflix. Among the film's producers are Sergio Salazar, Rodrigo Trujillo, and Alejandra Vidal, while Rodrigo de Pedro, Christian Faillace, Sofía Legarreta, and Juan Vera serve as the executive producers.

The Dad Quest features Michel Brown as Gallo, a television producer who discovers that Benito is not his biological son after his ex-wife's death. The two embark on a journey to find Benito's real father but are unable to succeed. By the end of the film, Gallo and Benito come to accept one another as father and son.

The film's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"When his ex-wife dies, Gallo (Michel Brown) learns he isn't their son's real father - and sets out with her best friend and the child to find answers."

Why does Benito choose to stay with Gallo in The Dad Quest?

A scene taken from the 2025 film The Dad Quest (Image via Netflix)

In The Dad Quest, Gallo is a workaholic television producer whose self-absorbed nature leads to his divorce from his wife, Alicia. He is also estranged from his 9-year-old son, Benito, whom he hasn't seen in months. Gallo reacts indifferently when Alicia informs him that she is moving to Madrid with Benito for a new job. Tragically, she dies in a road accident soon after, leaving Benito's future uncertain.

After a DNA test confirms that Gallo is not Benito's biological father, he comes clean to the young boy. Although Benito does not appear upset or sad by the news, he seeks Gallo's help in finding his real father. Thus, the two set off on a quest across Mexico, during which they spend time together for the first time in their lives. Benito's learning counselor, Diana, also joins them on their journey.

After meeting a few prospects, Gallo, Benito, and Diana locate Enrique Vega, Alicia's former boss. They come face-to-face with him at a party hosted by his agency called Happiness, where Alicia previously worked.

To their surprise, Enrique is much older and accompanied by a wife and young child. When Benito mentions his mother, Alicia Ugalde, Enrique offers his condolences over her death. However, nothing about him suggests that he fathered a child with her. After their interaction, Benito tells Gallo that Enrique is not his father.

He also mentions that he no longer wants to continue searching for his real dad. Over time, Benito has come to see Gallo as his father after finally receiving the love and care he always wanted from him.

How does Gallo find Enrique Vega in The Dad Quest?

Gallo and Alicia as seen in the drama film The Dad Quest (Image via Instagram/@michel123brown)

Gallo goes through Alicia's contacts and text messages to list down her past romantic partners. During their quest, the trio visits painter Federico Alcantara, a dance instructor, and celebrity Erik Ruben, but none of them turns out to be Benito's real father.

Diana suggests speaking with Alicia's psychologist, Dr. Canek, believing she may have confided in her doctor about the situation. Canek mentions that Enrique Vega, Alicia's former boss, could be the person they are looking for.

However, before Gallo can take Benito to meet Vega, he discovers that his show has been canceled and replaced by a new reality program. Faced with this crisis, Gallo falls back on his old habits of putting his work before his personal life. He plans to return to Miami and tells Diana to leave Benito in his grandmother's care.

At the airport, Gallo runs into his old friend Javo. Their conversation makes him realize that he should value his time with Benito instead of chasing new opportunities elsewhere. Consequently, he returns to Benito and takes him to meet Enrique Vega.

The Dad Quest is available to stream on Netflix.

