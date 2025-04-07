The Dad Quest: Full list of cast explored

The Dad Quest is a Spanish drama film set to be released on April 9, 2025. Directed by Salvador Espinosa, the film follows Gallo, a TV producer who realizes he may not be biologically related to his son Benito. The father-son duo embark on a quest across Mexico to find Benito's actual father. The movie explores themes of fatherhood and legacy as the two discover truths about themselves.
The Dad Quest stars Michel Brown as Gallo, Martino Leonardi as Benito, and Mayra Hermosillo.
The Dad Quest: Cast and characters
Michel Brown as Gallo
Gallo is a successful TV producer whose life turns upside down when his partner Alicia suddenly passes away. He then learns that he is not the biological father of their son Benito and goes on a journey that helps him understand and explore what being a father means.
Michel Brown is an actor, singer, and television presenter from Argentina. He starred in the teen variety show Jugate Conmigo and the popular kids' soap Chiquititas. He has also appeared in the music video for the track Out of Control by the Chemical Brothers.
He became Latin America and Spain's most popular performer after starring in the telenovela Pasión de Gavilanes. He is also the host of the reality show Desafío: La Gran Batalla.
Martino Leonardi as Benito
Benito is Alicia's biological son, who is heartbroken once he learns the truth. He convinces Gallo to help him find his real father, and the two go on a quest across Mexico. Benito reconnects with people from Alicia's past and learns more about his family.
Lo mejor del mundo (the Spanish title for The Dad Quest), is Leonardi's first major project.
Mayra Hermosillo
The specific details of Mayra Hermosillo's character in The Dad Quest are still unclear.
Mayra Hermosillo has participated in several independent films and Mexican theatre productions. She has also appeared as a guest in the crime drama Falco. She played the lead role in the Italian miniseries Ultimo 5: Caccia ai Narcos.
Hermosillo's major role was that of Enedina Arellano Felix in the series Narcos: Mexico Season 2. She wrote and starred in the short film En la piel de Lucia, which was accepted and screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, and the Vancouver Film Festival.
List of cast members who appear in The Dad Quest:
- Michel Brown
- Martino Leonardi
- Mayra Hermosillo
- Fernanda Castillo
- Julieta Egurrola
- Angélica Vale
- Erik Rubín
- Arath de la Torre
- Ricardo Fastlicht
- Eduardo Santamarina
- Ricardo O'Farrill
- Morena González
- Daniel Ábrego
- Ezequiel Cárdenas
- Angélica Rogel
- Alexis de Anda
The Dad Quest: Plot
The movie follows Gallo, a TV producer who is suddenly thrust into a personal crisis when a DNA test suggests that he might not be the biological father of his son, Benito. Upon a promise made to his son, the two go on a road trip across Mexico to uncover the truth. Along the way, they encounter new characters and unexpected obstacles that test their bond. Through these experiences, father and son realize the true meaning of family the true meaning of family and experience heartfelt moments. The movie is a heartwarming, comedic tale of rediscovery, love, and identity.
The Dad Quest will be released on April 9, 2025, on Netflix.