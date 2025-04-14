The Death of Snow White: Full list of cast explored

The Death of Snow White is an upcoming dark fantasy and horror movie set to be released on April 18, 2025. The movie is a retelling of the classic story by the Grimm brothers. It follows the story of Snow White, who flees into the dark forest to escape her evil stepmother. She then makes allies with seven murderous dwarves who are skilled in the art of combat and assassination.

The Death of Snow White is an expanded version of Disney's fairytale, directed by Jason Brooks. It stars Sanae Loutsis as Snow White, Chelsea Edmundson as the Evil Queen, Tristan Nokes as the Prince, and Meredith Binder as the Evil Witch, among others.

Main characters and cast of The Death of Snow White

Sanae Loutsis as Snow White

The Death of Snow White revolves around the story of Snow White, who isn't portrayed as a helpless princess but as a survivor. She escapes into the dark forest, where her spirit is tested by the dark forces surrounding her.

Sanae Loutsis is a model and actress who began her career at the age of four. At age six, she starred in her first movie, Next. Since then, Loutsis has appeared in multiple print ads, commercials, and music videos. She was cast in movies like The Black String, Beloved Beast, The Parish, and Vengeance. Loutsis also plays lead roles in the Friday the 13th films, Rose Blood, and Vengeance 2: Bloodlines.

Chelsea Edmundson as the Evil Queen

The Evil Queen is Snow White's malevolent stepmother, jealous of her beauty and youth. This version dives into her psyche and shows how far she'll go to eliminate her and take control of the kingdom.

Chelsea Edmundson is an American actress and producer who is known for her work on films like Daylight's End, The Black String, Solitary, Howlers, Roswell, and New Mexico. Edmundson began her career in theatre, followed by appearances in films such as Forty Below, Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, and 1000 Ways to Die.

Tristan Nokes as the Prince

The Prince is the traditional hero and Snow White's saviour. Not much is known about his role in the upcoming film.

Tristan Nokes is an upcoming actor who is known for his roles in the movies King Richard, Cigarettes & Coffee, and Changing Tides. He has also won the Best Actor award at the Christian Online Film Festival (COLFF) for his role as Skip in the 2022 movie The Peace of Christmas.

Meredith Binder as the Evil Witch

The Evil Witch uses dark magic to craft potions and deliver prophecies. She escalates the supernatural horror and dark fantasy elements of the film.

Meredith Binder is an American actress, writer, and producer who has contributed to both film and television. Her film credits include Still, Beloved Beast, and Mommy Heist. She has also appeared in television projects like The Food That Built America, Three Busy Debras, Unlikely Insurgency, and Xeros.

The Death of Snow White: Supporting cast and characters

Risa Mei as Pollen

Ali Chapman as Arsta

Jeremy Hallam as Dozer

Dillon Moore as Sunny

Michael De Santo II as Grimwald

Colin Miller as Beau

Eric Pope as Tiny

Kelly Tappan as The Queen

Jason Brooks as Huntsman Gunnar

Tyler McKenna as The King

Milo Mechem-Miller as Wilhelm

Christopher Burnside as Jacob

Hailey Stubblefield as Inga

Lydia Pearl Pentz as Sophia

Holland Stull as Yvonne

Tabitha Bastien as Lead Handmaiden

Producers:

Randy Brians

Jason Brooks

Charles L. Bunce

Kayli Fortun

Sharif Ibrahim

Kyrie Jackson

Eric Michael Kochmer

Jordan Logan

Shawn Loutsis

Naomi Mechem-Miller

Kody Newton

The Death of Snow White is set to premiere on April 18, 2025.

