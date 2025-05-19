"The first time I saw it, I hated it."- When Scarlett Johansson made her feelings clear about Tom Cruise's Eyes Wide Shut

Over the past decades, Scarlett Johansson has strictly established herself as one of the top actors in the world. Her varied roles have also seen her take up everything from superhero flicks to Oscar contenders. Over these many years, Johansson has been uncompromising and brilliant in all her roles.

Ad

Fans of the actress would know that one of her defining works was the 2013 sci-fi movie Under the Skin. Interestingly, this movie, though primarily well-received, had intense reactions from those who reviewed it. It was hated by some and absolutely loved by others.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Johnsson deciphered how she did not like it when things were in the middle ground. She expressed that she would rather see extremes of reactions and brought forth how she felt about Stanley Kubrick's acclaimed Eyes Wide Shut, starring Tom Cruise.

Ad

Trending

Scarlett Johansson elaborated:

"I would way rather not have middle ground. I would way rather fail in someone's eyes than be that sort of tepid… that's the worst. I remember going to see Eyes Wide Shut and I saw it like three times in the theatre and the first time I saw it, I hated it. I had a visceral reaction to it I hated it so much. And then I was like, I have to see that movie again, I hated it so much. And then I loved it. I think in some ways I hated the emotional experience, it's like a visceral reaction. There's passion behind it. I can't ever totally fault a film that I absolutely hate."

Ad

A lot of people who watched Eyes Wide Shut would relate to this, and a lot of people who watched Under the Skin would also understand what Scarlett Johansson meant.

In this same interview, the Avengers star also spoke about how she felt seeing Under the Skin for the first time.

"I wouldn't say disturbed, but I was sort of shocked."- Scarlett Johansson on the reaction to Under the Skin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Under the Skin was one of the more polarizing movies of that year, and movies like these usually get very distinct reactions. In this same 2014 interview with The Guardian, Scarlett Johansson recalled the first time she watched the movie and how she felt seeing the reaction of those watching it.

The actress watched the full film for the first time with the audience, before which she had not watched it. She recalled the experience:

Ad

"It was very strange. It was the first time I had seen the film with an audience and the first time I saw the film finished. And I was on this huge mezzanine so I felt super-exposed."

She continued:

"Then at the end, when the lights came up… there was this sound of people cheering and booing at the same time, but with equal gusto. I didn't know how to react to it. I think I was just… I wouldn't say disturbed but I was sort of shocked. I looked over at Jonathan and he was filled with glee. Absolutely thrilled. We left the theatre and I was like, 'That was so strange,' And Jonathan was like, 'That was the best reaction! That was the most amazing sound I've ever heard in my life.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The film ended up getting several big nominations and has remained relevant into the next decade. It also remains one of Scarlett Johansson's defining works.

Since then, the actress has barely slowed down. Scarlett Johansson continues to garner attention with new projects and is soon set to appear in The Phoenician Scheme and Jurassic World Rebirth, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More