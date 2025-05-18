"I miss my buddies": Scarlett Johansson won't let Avengers: Doomsday undo Black Widow's final goodbye

Avengers: Doomsday is making waves across the globe due to its ensemble of cast, especially with the presence of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth in it. As the film surprised with the unexpected, Scarlett Johansson's character, Black Widow, is one such Avenger who many have wished to see returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ad

However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress spoke about her character's fate coming to an end in the franchise in a complete manner.

"I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans too—it’s important for them,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Scarlett expressed that while she missed working with her friends on the superhero saga, the end that Black Widow encounters marks a prominent closure to her story of struggle and power.

Scarlett's reason for her character's fate hints at why Black Widow might not return in Avengers: Doomsday

A still from Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel)

Avengers: Doomsday has made Marvel fans excited as the film will feature the MCU stalwarts Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. With their presence in the upcoming film, the scope of other former actors returning to the franchise is hoped for. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is one such character.

Ad

Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff, real name) was one of the prominent Avengers who met her tragic end at Vormir while retrieving the Soul Stone with Hawkeye. The trajectory of Black Widow's life, from a troubled childhood to her work with S.H.I.E.L.D., made her a remarkable and inspiring character from the MCU.

While discussing the possibilty of her return in Avengers: Doomsday, the actress spoke about Black Widow's journey. In the interview with Vanity Fair, the actress gave her reason for no possible return of her iconic character and said:

Ad

"It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play."

In the interview, Scarlett further expressed her wish to work again with the Marvel team, but stated that Black Widow's journey is so complete in itself that she did not want to change that for a possible return.

It is important to note that there is no official confirmation about Black Widow's return in any upcoming works of MCU, therefore the speculations and the prospects remain unclear.

Ad

Scarlett Johansson's journey as Black Widow

A still from Black Widow (Image via Marvel)

Scarlett Johansson has become an integral part of the Marvel franchise with her role as Black Widow. She first appeared as the character in Iron Man 2 (2010). She became a part of the Avengers, and was seen taking down fierce enemies across various films.

Ad

Her vital sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame (2019) made a signficant impact in the film and left fans grief-stricken on her loss. However, to fans' delight, Scarlett Johansson returned as Black Widow to tell the character's story from the beginning with the film Black Widow (2021).

Scarlett Johansson gave a unique touch to the character with her acting skills. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. spoke about her camera test for Black Widow and said:

Ad

"She leaned into the Black Widow vibe, and we were transfixed. There was this confident stillness and fierce quietness—I’d never seen anything like it."

Although Scarlett's re-entry into the MCU seems unclear, she might not be featuring in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. But, her character will remain remarkable and a fan favorite for long.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More