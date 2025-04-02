The Forge ending explained: What happened to Joshua?

The Forge is a 2024 American Christian drama film and a spin-off of War Room (2015), directed by Alex Kendrick. It documents the transformative journey of 19-year-old Isaiah Wright(Aspen Kennedy), who is at odds with the idea of purposeful living. His search for purpose goes awry upon meeting Joshua Moore(Cameron Arnett), a millionaire businessman and a devoted Christian, who takes it upon himself to guide him to faith and transformation.

Through Joshua's mentorship, Isaiah learns the importance of responsibility, discipline, and spiritual devotion.

The film touches on the themes of redemption, faith, and mentorship, depicting how belief in God can transform one's life. Joshua, a man with his own troubled past, becomes Isaiah's guiding light, assisting him in overcoming bitterness and finding a deeper sense of purpose.

Both characters undergo significant change throughout the movie, leading to an emotional and fulfilling conclusion.

In The Forge ending, Joshua continues to mentor Isaiah, helping him find faith and purpose while successfully securing his company’s future.

Exploring in detail the fate of Joshua in The Forge

Joshua Moore, president of Moore Fitness, plays a crucial role in the film as Isaiah's mentor. His commitment to his faith and coaching young men is rooted in a personal tragedy. He lost his teenage son, Jalen, in an accident caused by a drunk driver.

Overwhelmed with anger and grief, Joshua initially found it difficult to cope with his loss. However, with the encouragement of his church community and his faith, he found solace and committed his life to serving others.

By the final scene of the movie, Joshua's mentorship has profoundly impacted Isaiah. He goes on to continue leading The Forge, a Christian brotherhood that assists young men in building character, integrity, and a strong relationship with God.

Despite enduring a professional setback when his company is on the verge of losing a critical contract, Joshua's faith and leadership are not shaken. In the end, his business, Moore Fitness, finally triumphs, securing a long-term agreement, ensuring its success.

Joshua's character development is defined by resilience. Rather than being defeated by personal loss or professional setbacks, he continues as a pillar of wisdom and strength. He mentors the next generation with his faith and personal growth.

How did Isaiah's journey end in The Forge?

Isaiah Wright begins the film as a directionless young adult with no clear goals or sense of responsibility. Raised by a single mother, he spends his days playing video games and hanging out with friends rather than seeking a purpose.

His turning point is when he meets Joshua, who challenges him with thought-provoking questions about his future and personal development.

Isaiah's change is incremental but deep. He starts working at Moore Fitness and embraces the guidance, learning valuable lessons rooted in faith. One of his greatest obstacles is overcoming his addiction to video games, something that he eventually gives up to firm up his allegiance to his faith.

His mother, Cynthia, who had long prayed for her son's transformation, is deeply touched by the new sense of direction in his life.

One turning point for Isaiah comes when he has a run-in with his estranged father, toward whom he harbors deep resentment for abandoning their family. Initially filled with anger, Isaiah turns to Joshua for advice. Having faced a similar situation, Joshua shares his journey of overcoming hatred by choosing forgiveness.

Encouraged by his mentor's words, Isaiah decides to forgive his father and reaches out to him, hoping for a reconciliation. By the end of the movie, his father responds to his message, with the implication that he wants to rebuild their relationship.

This marks Isaiah's true transformation; he not only accepts faith but also the values of compassion and forgiveness that Joshua instilled in him.

How did The Forge end?

Aside from Isaiah's transformation, the climax of the movie is also about the greatest challenge for Moore Fitness. A rival business, Slayer Sports, tries to steal a vital business account away from Moore Fitness, threatening Joshua's business in The Forge.

When Isaiah finds out, he steps in to mobilize the staff and drive through an all-night push to complete the order that might win them their partnership with GymFit, a valuable client. His leadership and determination impress his coworkers as well as Joshua.

At the last meeting with the CEO of GymFit, Joshua permits Isaiah to negotiate for the company. With increased confidence and strategic thinking, Isaiah persuades the client to sign a renewal of their contract. He also gets them to agree on a seven-year contract rather than the original five-year offer.

This triumph cements Isaiah's transformation from a directionless young man to a mature and able leader.

At the end of the movie, Isaiah thanks The Forge for enabling him to realize his potential. He chooses to become a mentor himself, willing to guide others just as Joshua mentored him. A post-credit scene also shows that Isaiah has enrolled in college to study business, demonstrating his determination to create a future for himself.

He also reconnects with Abigail, a woman whom he previously knew, pointing toward the onset of a positive relationship.

Interested viewers can watch The Forge on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

