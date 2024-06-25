The Girl in the Trunk ending explained: Does Amanda get away from the kidnapper?

The Danish thriller The Girl in the Trunk was released on May 28, 2024, and follows Amanda, a runaway bride who was kidnapped. The film was released on May 28, 2024, and is available to be streamed on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime video. Jonas Kvist Jensen has directed the film, and it stars Katharina Sporrer, Caspar Phillipson, and Hother Bøndroff.

The story revolves around Amanda, a rich girl, raised by her single father, who wants to protect her from all the adversities of life. He, thus fixes her wedding with John, who also comes from a wealthy family. However, on the day of her wedding, Amanda realizes that she is getting married to keep her father happy and not because she loves John. She decides to run away, only to be kidnapped and put in the abductor's trunk.

The Girl in the Trunk shows how a man knocks out Amanda at a rental car stop before kidnapping her. She is locked up in the trunk of his car in her wedding gown, with only her phone as her only way to get help. However, by the end of the movie, with the help of her father, Amanda manages to escape.

How does Amanda get kidnapped in The Girl in the Trunk?

Amanda (Katharina Sporrer), the protagonist of The Girl in the Trunk, comes from a wealthy family. After the death of her mother, her father raised her on his own, and she believed that it was her "duty" to abide by his norms. In an attempt to protect her from facing the tough realities of life, her father fixes her wedding to John, who also comes from a rich family.

Amanda agrees to marry John, only to realize on her wedding day, that she feels lost and realizes that she doesn't love John. She decides to run away from her wedding and goes to a car rental shop, while in her wedding dress.

As she waits for the rental shop to open, a man hits her on the head before subduing her with chloroform. Amanda doesn't realize what has happened to her until she wakes up in the trunk of a car with her hands and her mouth taped.

What happens after Amanda gets kidnapped in The Girl in the Trunk?

After realizing that she was in the trunk of a car in Dallas, Texas, the protagonist of The Girl in the Trunk remembers that she still had her phone on her. She calls 911 only to find out that her abductor has answered the call and seems to have hacked her phone. He tells her that she will not be able to get any help from the police, leaving Amanda feeling like she might die in the trunk.

Amanda starts banging the trunk and nearly breaks it open but the driver has figured out that she was trying to escape. He then asks a man to help him tie the trunk down to close it. However, when the man asked him what was inside the trunk, the kidnapper said that it was roadkill. When the former refused to accept it, the driver jumped into the car and ran over him multiple times, killing him.

The kidnapper then drives away with Amanda still in the trunk.

What happens at the end of The Girl in the Trunk?

As viewers continue watching The Girl in the Trunk, they realize that the kidnapper is a sadist, who was fired from the car rental shop. He is a loner and doesn't have any money, friends, family, or love, seemingly finding joy in Amanda's pain. When he saw Amanda at the car rental store, he decided that she was the "perfect prey" and could play with her emotions.

In an attempt to make her suffer further, the kidnapper also throws a scorpion in the trunk and lets it attack her. He wanted to watch her suffer as she had tried to escape, damaged his car, and called him a predator.

As they continue driving, Amanda, who is tired and helpless, asks her abductor what he wants. He tells her that she wants $100,000 and orders her to call her rich father to get money.

By the end of The Girl in the Trunk, Amanda calls her father, knowing that calling him is her last resort. However, she was unsure if he would help her, as she had run away without telling him. Although her father is heartbroken, he decides to help her.

By then, the kidnapper and Amanda had reached a checkpoint, where the kidnapper tried to flirt with a policewoman, so she didn't check the trunk. However, the policewoman opens the trunk and sees Amanda asking for help, and before she can help her, the kidnapper shoots the policewoman before fleeing.

Amanda, meanwhile, has also called John to apologize to him when she sees her father in a helicopter to help her. As he steps out of the helicopter, he decides to shoot the kidnapper but misses and drives away with Amanda still in his trunk.

Amanda's father follows the car in his helicopter, but it tilts and crashes, meanwhile, the lead of the film finds a stick to jam into the car's wheel. The car crashes in a field, and Amanda finds a rattlesnake, which she locks inside the car with the kidnapper.

The policewoman, who hadn't died of the gunshot, manages to reach Amanda and help her.

The Girl in the Trunk is available for viewing on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

