The King of Kings: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

The King of Kings is a 2025 animated movie by Seong-ho Jang. It is a Christian movie loosely inspired by the children's book The Life of Our Lord by renowned author Charles Dickens. The movie opens with Dickens, who narrates the story of Jesus Christ to his curious son, Walter, thus retelling the story of Christ's life.

Ad

The King of Kings, produced by Angel Studios, was released in cinemas across the US and Canada on April 11, 2025. So far, it has received a 7.1 rating on IMDb and 63% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It made $14.6 million in box office pre-sales alone.

Ad

Trending

The King of Kings features a stellar voice cast. Below are the main cast and characters of The King of Kings, as announced in September 2024.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Voice actors behind The King of Kings

Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ

Oscar Isaac at The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards (Image via Getty)

Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac voices the most central figure in Christianity in this animation, Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whose life was accounted for by Charles Dickens in his book that inspired The King of Kings - The Life of Our Lord.

Ad

Oscar Isaac is also known for his roles in Ex Machina (2014), Annihilation (2018), and the Star Wars movies.

Kenneth Branagh as Charles Dickens

Kenneth Branagh as seen at the 2023 Oscars (Image via Instagram/@kenneth_branagh_official)

British actor Kenneth Branagh is the voice behind novelist Charles Dickens, who narrates the story of Jesus to his son. Charles Dickens was an English writer known for his novels and short stories, like A Christmas Carol, Oliver Twist, A Tale of Two Cities, Great Expectations, and more.

Ad

Kenneth Branagh is also known for his roles in Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Tenet (2020), and Oppenheimer (2023).

Uma Thurman as Catherine Dickens

Uma Thurman at Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2025 Runway Show (Image via Getty)

Catherine was Charles Dickens' wife. Award-winning American actress Uma Thurman has voiced her character. Uma Thurman rose to fame for her roles in the Quentin Tarantino movies Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 (2003 and 2004, respectively).

Ad

Mark Hamill as King Herod

Mark Hamill at Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon 2025 (Image via Getty)

King Herod Antipas was a ruler in ancient Galilee and Perea who played a big role in the events leading to the execution of Jesus. Mark Hamil is the voice behind this character.

Ad

Mark Hamill is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise and the Joker alongside Batman in the DC Comics Universe.

Pierce Brosnan as Pontius Pilate

Pierce Brosnan at "MobLand" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Pontius Pilate was the governor of Judea. He played a crucial role in the execution of Christ, even being the one to pass the order for his crucifixion.

Ad

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan voices the Roman governor in The King of Kings. He is best known for his roles in the James Bond movies, Mamma Mia!, and most recently, MobLand.

Forest Whitaker as Saint Peter

Forest Whitaker at "Godfather Of Harlem" Season 4 FYC Event (Image via Getty)

According to historians, Saint Peter was one of Jesus' twelve Apostles and one of the first leaders of the Christian church between AD 30 and 33.

Ad

Forest Whitaker has several awards under his name and is known for his roles in Criminal Minds (since 2005), The Black Panther (2018), and Big George Foreman (2023).

Ben Kingsley as High Priest Caiaphas

Ben Kingsley at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Image via Getty)

According to texts from the Bible, the High Priest of Israel, Joseph ben Caiaphas, was instrumental in developing the plan to kill Jesus.

Ad

Ben Kingsley is an English actor with nearly five decades of acting experience. Some of his best work includes his roles in Gandhi (1982), Shutter Island (2010), and the Night at the Museum movies.

Roman Griffin Davis as Walter Dickens

Still of Roman Griffin Davis (Image via Instagram/@romangriffindavisofficial)

Walter Dickens was the fourth child of Charles Dickens. As a teenager, he served in the East India Company's Presidency armies before serving in the British Indian Army.

Ad

Roman Griffin Davis is an English actor who rose to fame with his lead role in Jojo Rabbit (2019) and is the voice behind Walter Dickens for The King of Kings.

Supporting/Additional cast and characters, announced in March 2025, feature:

James Arnold Taylor as Melchior, Matthew, Philip, and Thomas.

Jim Cummings as Pharisee Hillel, Dismas, and James the Greater

Vanessa Marshall as Mary of Bethany

Millicent Miereanu as Martha

Plot of The King of Kings

While Charles Dickens is performing a stage reading of A Christmas Carol, his son Walter disrupts the performance, leading to a scolding by his father just before he is about to go onstage. Upon returning home, Charles' wife, Catherine, suggests he tell his son the story of Jesus Christ, as Walter was fascinated by kings.

Ad

The film then takes viewers into Walter Dickens' imaginative mind as his father narrates the story of the life of Jesus. Young Walter, accompanied by his cat Willa, grows closer and closer to Jesus, witnessing each stage of his life from up close. After Jesus' crucifixion and eventual resurrection, Walter begins to understand the sacrifices he made for the world and accepts him into his life.

With its storyline, visuals, soundtrack, and casting, The King of Kings is an informative watch for people of all ages. The movie is now available to watch in cinemas across the US and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Natalie P. Natalie is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a diverse background in fashion, fitness, and content creation. She holds a BA in Fashion Design with Marketing and a NASM certification in personal training.



Her writing journey began in high school with fashion blogs and later expanded into health and fitness content for Sportskeeda's former Health & Fitness division. With seven years of experience, Natalie has contributed to brands like Medicon Leather, Fuel Hub, Zarrel Malaysia, and Shoppr Malaysia, crafting SEO-driven content.



Natalie's notable achievements include interviewing entrepreneur Michael Foley and being featured in Happiest Health magazine for her insights on training for women in their 20s. An extrovert by nature, she enjoys analyzing entertainment trends and understanding audience engagement.



Natalie prioritizes accuracy in her articles by cross-referencing multiple sources and staying unbiased. She admires Sophia Amoruso, having been inspired by her book #GIRLBOSS. Amoruso's journey, from unconventional beginnings to building a successful brand, resonates deeply with Natalie.



Outside of writing, Natalie spends time at a private exercise studio training clients and is also involved in textile sampling for a fashion brand that she is part of. Know More