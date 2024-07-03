"The Last nap" — Fans react as hilarious AI generated teaser of Fast and Furious 75 starring aged stars goes viral

Social media users could not stop laughing at a hilarious Fast and Furious AI-generated teaser. On Monday, July 1, popular Instagram content creator Pasko Boyoh took to the social media app to post a reel showcasing AI-generated old versions of the characters from the beloved action movie franchise in Indonesia. A translated version of the reel's caption read:

"Fast & Furious 75 in Indonesia,"

Running with the popular joke that the franchise is seemingly never-ending, the reel was titled "Too Old Too Furious" and featured most of the franchise's beloved characters riding around on mobility scooters. The reel included old versions of Vin Diesel's Dom Torreto, Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce, Sung Kang's Han, John Cena's Jakob Toretto, and Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs among others.

The reel spread like wildfire leaving trails of laughter throughout social media. At the time of writing this article, the reel amassed over a whopping 27 million views on Instagram. Netizens were enthralled by the AI-generated video and claimed that they'd probably watch such a movie if it existed.

A few users played around with a couple of hilarious potential names for such a Fast and Furious film including 'The Last Nap.' Some compared the way AI-generated Vin Diesel looked with Die Hard star Bruce Willis. Ludacris, who played Tej Parker in the franchise also graced the comments section with a few laughing emojis. Here are a few Instagram reactions to the reel:

"Holy 😭 I'd watch this!" commented one viewer.

"😂 slow and furious," joked another person.

"Too old to be Furious," commented a user.

"I thought that was Bruce Willis," commented another user.

The Rock got appreciation for his physique even while being portrayed as an AI-generated old person.

Netizens suggested hilarious movie titles (Image via Instagram/@paskoboy)

"Vin diesel is gonna look like Bruce Willis?? 😂😭," commented a user.

"The rock still buff 💪💪🔥," noted another netizen.

"Fast and furious -" the race to heaven,"" suggested another user.

"From Fast & Furious, to Slow & Grumpy," joked another viewer.

Pasko Booyah is a popular Instagram content creator specializing in creating imaginative and hilarious AI-generated reels. Some of the other videos he created include one of Stormtroopers and Darth Vader from Star Wars getting some food from the local market. Another one showcased football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hanging out in Indonesia with a bunch of goats, symbolizing the duo's GOAT status in the sport.

Vin Diesel thanked fans prior to the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' film

Despite the aforementioned running joke of the Fast and Furious franchise never-ending, the franchise seems to be coming to an end with the upcoming 11th movie (Not counting spin-offs) in the series that has, until now, grossed a whopping $7 billion in theaters worldwide.

In February of this year, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to provide fans with an update regarding the upcoming Fast and Furious film. The actor told fans that he had finished a meeting with the writers and the whole film crew. According to the actor, saying that the excitement for the final movie was "incredibly powerful" was an understatement. He further directly addressed fans and stated:

"I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound."

He added:

"Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen."

Diesel concluded by stating that the upcoming finale was not only an ending but a celebration of the incredible family that they've built together over the years. At the moment of writing this article, the exact release date of the upcoming Fast and Furious movie has not yet been confirmed.

