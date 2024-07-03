The Acolyte episode 6 ending explained: Does Sol know that Mae is on the ship with him? Details explored

The Acolyte episode 6 titled Teach/Corrupt premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. This week's outing primarily focuses on Osha resisting the urge to turn to the Dark Side after Mae switches places with her and ends up with The Stranger/Qimir.

Mae and Sol's relationship is also teased in The Acolyte episode 6, with Sol finally figuring out that it isn't Osha (but her sister Mae) with him on the ship. However, the episode ends on a cliffhanger that shows maybe Sol is finally going to reveal what happened on Brendok. It looks like going into next week, fans can expect some heavy revelations when it comes to the Jedi Master.

Viewers also get to know more about Qimir as he reveals that he used to be a former Jedi, and it certainly looks like his past might have involved him getting betrayed by his master.

What happens in The Acolyte episode 6?

1) Sol figures out that it is Mae on the ship with him

The Acolyte episode 6 sees Mae try to pass off as Osha while Sol tries to contact the Jedi order. Sending out a message saying that his entire team is dead, Sol's ship shuts down, and he prompts Mae (dressed as Osha) to go and check out the issue. However, on Coruscant, Vernestra Rwoh is notified about Sol's team dying and flies off to Khofar to investigate the incident.

Once the ship is fixed, Mae (still disguised as Osha) confronts Sol about her days in the Jedi order. Saying that she had to "lose" a lot of herself in order to become a Jedi, she asks him about what exactly happened on Brendok.

Just before Sol could reveal it, the ship comes back online once more and Mae rushes to answer the callback that the ship received. Sol knocks her out with a stun gun knowing that she is not Osha but her sister.

In the meantime, Vernesta Rwoh reaches Khofar and finally learns of what happened at the place. Mae then wakes up tied to a chair with Sol walking towards her and saying that he has been practicing what he would tell her if they ever met again. That's where Mae and Sol's part of the episode ends.

2) Qimir pitches the dark side to Osha

The Acolyte episode 6 also begins with Osha waking up on a mysterious planet and she finds Qimir. With the Sith going for a bath, Osha grabs hold of his lightsaber and threatens him, but Qimir knows that she won't attack her since it's not the "Jedi way". He then reveals to her that he was a Jedi as well, a long time ago.

The two then get back to Qimir's cave and have a discussion about what went down on Khofar, with Qimir saying what other outcome is to be expected out of it. He tries to get a reaction out of Osha too, saying that there is a darkness within her, and she almost attacks him with a lightsaber proving his point.

He then invites Osha to try out his Cortosis helmet which helps against lightsabers and can prevent Force users from accessing others' minds as well - with the wearer just feeling them and the connection they have to the force.

The episode ends with Osha trying on the helmet and the viewers hearing her breathe heavily.

What can fans expect from The Acolyte episode 7?

Going into the penultimate episode of The Acolyte, fans can definitely expect some major conflicts. The biggest one is Osha struggling with her connection to the Force. Will she embrace the dark or still stick to the light? That's a question that definitely needs answering, and given the ambiguous ending of The Acolyte episode 6, it will be certainly interesting to see where the show goes from here.

Another major setup in The Acolyte episode 6 was also Sol's revelation to Mae. Given that Sol has some of his own skeletons in the closet relating to Brendok, fans can expect to learn more about that as well going forward in the show.

Fans can check out The Acolyte episode 6 on Disney+ right now.

