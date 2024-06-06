The Acolyte season 1: Full list of cast in the series

Lucasfilm introduced viewers to a new era of Star Wars when the first two episodes of The Acolyte took place 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1—The Phantom Menace. The series is set in the High Republic era in a peaceful time for the Jedi. However, that peace is disrupted when the Jedi start getting murdered, and a mysterious dark force rises in the shadows.

The Acolyte features a diverse set of characters who all have an important role in the story. From Amandla Stenberg's dual role as twins Osha and Mae to Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae getting to show off his skills in a Star Wars production, the show has a fun ensemble with an interesting cast. This article takes a look at every cast member in the show.

Every major cast member in The Acolyte

Amandla Stenberg as Osha and Mae

Having appeared in films like The Hunger Games and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Amandla Stenberg leads The Acolyte with a dual role. She is first seen in the series as Mae, a character who goes around killing the Jedi to satisfy her Sith master, and also someone who is the titular acolyte of the show.

In her second role, she plays Mae's twin sister, Osha—a former Jedi padawan who left the order to become a mechanic and believes her twin sister is dead. With the twins reunited after all these years, Stenberg does an excellent job of showcasing the different personalities of these characters.

Lee Jung-jae as Sol

Lee Jung-jae as Sol (Image via starwars.com)

Famous South Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae brings his immense level of talent to Star Wars as the actor plays the role of Jedi Master Sol in the show. He brings a level of maturity to this role reminiscent of Liam Neeson's Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace.

Sharing a past with both Mae and Osha and being the latter's Jedi Master, Lee Jung Jae's Sol has conflicting emotions. His range of emotions is what makes him interesting to see on the screen.

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

Having worked previously with The Acolyte's creator, Leslye Headland, on Russian Doll, Barnett stars as the Jedi Knight Yord Fandar in the series. A Jedi who is very much by the book in his approach to situations, Yord's interaction with his fellow Jedis is a treat to watch, adding a layer to his character that keeps things interesting.

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon (Image via starwars.com)

Best known for starring as X-23 in Logan, Dafne Keen stars as Jecki Lon in The Acolyte. Playing the role of Sol's current Jedi Padawan, Jecki is half-human and half-theelin. She is also confident, which helps her calmly approach situations and and showcases a level of maturity just like her master, Sol.

Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca

Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca (Image via starwars.com)

Joonas Suotamo will return to the Star Wars universe and play a new Wookie called Kelnacca. This time, Suotamo will also get to wield a lightsaber as Kelnacca is a Wookie Jedi Master who lives a solitary life and is also someone Mae is seeking to kill. Suotamo first starred in Star Wars when he played the role of Chewbacca in the Sequel trilogy.

Additional cast

Here is the additional cast that rounds off the cast of The Acolyte:

Carrie-Ann Moss as Jedi Master Indara

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

Manny Jacinto as Quimir

Dean-Charles Chapman as Torbin

Margarita Levieva as Mother Koril

Abigail Thorn as Eurus

What is The Acolyte about?

The Acolyte is a Star Wars show set in the High Republic Era. After the Jedi start getting mysteriously murdered, Jedi Master Sol leads an investigation into these murders, only to find that a dark force is rising in the shadows. The investigation also reunites him with his former padawan, Osha. As per Disney, the official synopsis reads as:

"In Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The Acolyte is available for streaming every Tuesday when a new episode debuts on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific time.