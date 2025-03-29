The Legend of Zelda live-action film: Everything we know so far

The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has been a long-awaited project for fans of the iconic video game series. The franchise began in 1986 and has captivated millions with its fantasy world and epic adventures. Link fights Ganon to save Princess Zelda and the Triforce. Fans' dreams came true with the next live-action adaptation after years of speculation.

In November 2023, it was officially confirmed that the live-action film is in development. Under Wes Ball's direction, the film is scheduled to open in theatres on March 26, 2027. Co-producing the movie are Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment, which indicates a major cooperation to bring the cherished game to life on the large screen.

Though little is known about the plot, the film is anticipated to include main series characters, including Link and Zelda. The movie might have the mythical Triforce and the evil Ganon, and probably be inspired by Hyrule, the fantasy setting of the game. Fans are getting more excited and want to know more about what the conversation will be like.

Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has been officially confirmed for release on March 26, 2027. The Nintendo Today app announced the news on March 28, 2025. After directing The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wes Ball's film has generated excitement.

According to Variety, Zelda series creator Shigeru Miyamoto expressed,

"This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films."

Miyamoto further added,

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Nintendo will jointly fund the making of the film. Avi Arad, who has created several blockbuster films, will also be involved in producing the adaptation. But, as of now, information on the cast and particular storylines stays under wraps. The director, Wes Ball, has stated he wants to create an engaging, serious, immersive movie.

While there are no specific details about the plot, it is expected that the movie will focus on the timeless struggle between good and evil, with Link and Princess Zelda at the center of the adventure.

Cast speculation of The Legend of Zelda

Fans have been speculating about who will play Link and Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda live-action film. Hunter Schafer's resemblance to Zelda has led many to suggest her.

Fans have suggested names including Anya Taylor-Joy, Jacob Tremblay, and Tom Holland for Zelda. At this point, though, no casting choices have been officially verified.

Is there a movie trailer so far?

Currently, The Legend of Zelda live-action film has no trailer. Fans are unlikely to see any footage before 2026, given that filming has not yet started. Fans can expect the first official trailer to be released closer to the movie's launch date in 2027.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Legend of Zelda and similar projects as the year progresses.

