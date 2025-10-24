The Mastermind cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the movie and the roles they play

The Mastermind is one of 2025's most anticipated crime dramas, written and directed by Kelly Reichardt. The heist thriller is set in 1970s suburban Massachusetts. It tells the story of a seemingly ordinary family man leading a double life of an art thief and pulls viewers into a tale of deception, desperation, and quiet rebellion.

The film, after its competition premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Palme d’Or, will be released in the United States through Mubi on October 17, 2025. The cast list features Josh O’Connor, Alana Haim, Hope Davis, Bill Camp, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann and more.

Who stars in The Mastermind?

1) Josh O’Connor as James Blaine J.B. Mooney

Josh O’Connor (Image Via Getty)

In The Mastermind, Josh O'Connor plays James Blaine J.B. Mooney, a jobless carpenter who turns to art theft. O'Connor, who was born on May 20, 1990, became well-known for his role as Larry Durrell in The Durrells, which aired on ITV from 2016 to 2019.

His breakthrough performance was in the 2017 movie God's Own Country, for which he won the BIFA Awards' Best Actor prize. His performance as Prince Charles in The Crown (2019–2020) earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and ultimately made him a global celebrity.

O'Connor has made appearances in Emma (2020), La Chimera (2023), and Challengers (2024) in recent years. His upcoming slate of projects includes Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment of Knives Out, and the untitled Steven Spielberg project, due for release in 2026.

2) Alana Haim as Terri Mooney

Alana Haim (Image Via Getty)

The majority of the emotional conflict in The Mastermind is fueled by Terri Mooney, played by Alana Haim, who is J.B.'s wife. She made her acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza (2021) and is best known as a member of the Grammy-nominated pop-rock group Haim.

She made a strong on-screen impression with the performance that earned her nominations for both the Golden Globe and the BAFTA. Haim has previously worked with Anderson on One Battle After Another in addition to The Mastermind. He will next be seen in The Drama with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

3) Hope Davis as Sarah Mooney

Hope Davis (Image Via Getty)

Hope Davis, a veteran actress, portrays J.B.'s mother, Sarah Mooney, who unintentionally lends money to her son's illegal scheme. Davis, who was born on March 23, 1964, has built a reputable career in theater, television, and movies. Among her early credits are About Schmidt (2002) and The Daytrippers (1996).

For American Splendor (2003), she was nominated for a Golden Globe. She is well-known on television for her roles in Succession (2021–2023), The Special Relationship (2010), and In Treatment (2009).

Davis was nominated for a Tony Award for his Broadway performance in God of Carnage (2009).

4) Bill Camp as Judge William Mooney

Bill Camp (Image Via Getty)

Judge William Mooney, played by Bill Camp, is J.B.'s strict father whose career and moral conservatism stand in sharp contrast to his son's descent into criminality. With supporting roles in Lincoln (2012), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Joker (2019), and Sound of Freedom (2023), Camp is a prolific character actor.

He was first seen and praised on television for his Emmy-nominated roles in The Night Of (2016) and Presumed Innocent (2024), followed by The Queen's Gambit and The Leftovers. He has been nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Crucible onstage.

5) John Magaro as Fred

John Magaro (Image Via Getty)

Fred is played by John Magaro, one of J.B.'s college friends, who puts a roof over his head during his time as a fugitive. Born February 16, 1983, Magaro is a frequent Kelly Reichardt collaborator who starred in her critically acclaimed First Cow (2019).

His other credits include The Big Short (2015), Carol (2015), Overlord (2018), Showing Up (2022), and Past Lives (2023), with television work in both Orange Is the New Black (2015–2019) and The Umbrella Academy (2019).

The supporting cast features,

Gaby Hoffmann plays Maude

Eli Gelb plays Guy Hickey

Cole Doman plays Larry Duffy

Javion Allen plays Ronnie Gibson

Matthew Maher plays Jerry

Rhenzy Feliz plays Gordon

D.J. Stroud plays Edward Farber

Amanda Plummer plays Louise

What is The Mastermind about?

The Mastermind (Image Via Mubi)

In The Mastermind, an unemployed carpenter named James J.B. Mooney, who lives in Framingham, Massachusetts, in the 1970s, masterminds a covert heist to steal four paintings by Arthur Dove from a nearby museum.

When one of his accomplices is apprehended and proves to be the leader, his plan falls apart, and as the police close in, J.B. runs away with his young son in tow, making a last-ditch effort to avoid the consequences.

The Mastermind explores the gray areas between survival and greed, the psychological toll that crime takes, and the frailty of the American dream.

The Mastermind premiered at Cannes in May 2025 and had its New York Film Festival debut before hitting U.S. theaters on October 17, 2025.

