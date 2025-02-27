The Monkey soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Osgood Perkins wrote and directed the comedy-horror movie The Monkey, based on Stephen King's 1980 short story. Neon released it theatrically in the United States on February 21, 2025.

Ad

In the movie, a cursed toy monkey randomly kills people around him. After the toy is taken by the twin brothers Hal and Bill, it quickly upends their lives by murdering both their mother and nanny. The brothers dispose of the cursed toy in a deep well, but it reappears thirty years later to wreak havoc in their lives.

The film boasts a brilliant soundtrack that seeps the viewers into its cinematic experience and elevates it's theme of life and death.

Ad

Trending

The film's cast includes Christian Convery, Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Colin O'Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

The Monkey soundtrack guide: A complete list of all songs in the film

Ad

The Monkey has an unusual blend of horror and honor, which is difficult to pull off narratively, but even more complicated auditorily. People are used to hearing unsettling scores in traditional horror movies from the first minute to the last.

However, composer Edo van Breemen, who previously scored for Afflicted, Air, and Someone Like Me, has used his experience to find a balance of unsettling and fun in the soundtrack.

Here's the list of all the songs that featured in the film with their run time:

Ad

' All That Jazz ' ( run time : 1:06)

( : 1:06) ' Aunt Ida’s Demise Part 1' ( run time : 2:10)

( : 2:10) 'Aunt Ida’s Demise Part 2' ( run time : 0:27)

( : 0:27) ' Bad Dreams ' ( run time : 0:29)

( : 0:29) 'Bananas' ( run time : 0:30)

( : 0:30) ' Bill Calls and Zap' ( run time : 2:15)

( : 2:15) 'Bill’s Tale' ( run time : 3:14)

( : 3:14) 'Bill and Thrasher' ( run time : 1:58)

( : 1:58) 'Bringing Out the Body' ( run time : 1:38)

( : 1:38) ' Chop Chop' ( run time : 1:26)

( : 1:26) 'Flamethrower' ( run time : 0:37)

( : 0:37) ' Funeral Annie' by Edo Van Breemen & Johannes Winkler ( run time : 0:14)

( : 0:14) 'Heating Up' ( run time : 0:29)

( : 0:29) 'Knifeplay' ( run time : 1:35)

( : 1:35) ' Let’s Go Dancing' ( run time : 1:51)

( : 1:51) 'Like Life' ( run time : 2:38)

( : 2:38) ' Monkey Fight' ( run time : 0:58)

( : 0:58) 'Monkey’s Paw' ( run time : 1:43)

( : 1:43) 'Pretend to Be Sad' ( run time : 2:01)

( : 2:01) 'Proof Hornets' ( run time : 1:46)

( : 1:46) 'Say You Wanna Marry It' ( run time : 1:13)

( : 1:13) 'Stiff Sock' ( run time : 0:13)

( : 0:13) 'Till Death Do Us Apart' ( run time : 4:20)

( : 4:20) 'Thrasher’s Memories' ( run time : 0:30)

( : 0:30) 'Uncle Chip’s Funeral' by Edo Van Breemen & Johannes Winkler ( run time : 1:11)

Ad

What is The Monkey about?

Ad

The Monkey has been receiving praise from viewers and critics for its compelling narrative and blend of horror, comedy, and gore. The film stays away from any sort of deep philosophical messaging and provides simple entertainment with the help of a creepy-looking toy monkey who kills people around him randomly.

This random murder of the cursed toy gives a thrilling and intense experience to the viewers, as they never know which character might be on the toy's radar next.

Ad

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Based on the Stephen King short story, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw), The Monkey is a new trip from Longlegs writer/director, Osgood Perkins. When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Monkey and other horror films as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback