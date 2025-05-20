The Old Woman with the Knife ending explained: What really happens to Hornclaw?

The Old Woman with the Knife is a South Korean action thriller film directed by Min Kyu-dong that premiered on February 20, 2025, at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. Adapted from Gu Byeong-mo’s novel, the film tells the story of Hornclaw, a legendary assassin in her 60s.

Ad

Hornclaw is known for eliminating the worst criminals, but things become more complicated when a young hitman named Bullfight enters her life. The movie was released in theaters in South Korea on April 30, 2025.

The story centers on Hornclaw, an experienced killer who doesn't want to retire despite her aging body and growing health issues. When her agency hires Bullfight, a cruel young assassin, the two develop a tense and dangerous relationship.

Ad

Trending

Hornclaw's past and present are shown in the movie. This helps explain why she does what she does and how she deals with loyalty, survival, and getting even. Their fight turns into a battle to the death that tests their wills and skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers The Old Woman with the Knife. Reader's discretion is advised.

Featuring strong performances from Lee Hye-young as Hornclaw and Kim Sung-cheol as Bullfight, the film balances action and drama, though it occasionally becomes weighted down by flashbacks. The ending reveals that Hornclaw’s fate is sealed in a complex fight where survival, sacrifice, and unresolved past connections culminate in a dramatic climax.

Ad

Hornclaw survives the final confrontation with Bullfight but is left severely wounded and physically fragile, symbolizing both her resilience and the toll of her violent life.

The final confrontation in The Old Woman with the Knife and its outcome

The ending of The Old Woman with the Knife (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

The climax of The Old Woman with the Knife centers on the violent showdown between Hornclaw and Bullfight. Despite her physical frailty and injuries, Hornclaw defends a kind veterinarian and his daughter, her rare personal connections outside the assassin world.

Ad

The final encounter occurs at an abandoned location, where tension and stakes reach their peak. Bullfight's relentless pursuit and cruel tactics push Hornclaw to her absolute limits.

When they fight, Hornclaw's experience and drive are very different from Bullfight's youth, violence, and aggression. Hornclaw's deadly skills with her signature knife and gun show that she is still deadly, even though she is getting older.

In the end of The Old Woman with the Knife, it's not clear if Hornclaw survives, but the ending leans into her strong spirit despite her wounds and betrayals. The movie ends on a note that balances winning and losing, highlighting themes of aging, isolation, and the cost of a violent life.

Ad

This ending ties back to the movie's themes of death and the harsh realities of being a professional killer at the end of her career.

Also Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines ending explained: Is death's cycle finally broken?

Hornclaw’s journey through past and present

The ending of The Old Woman with the Knife (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

Understanding the ending requires a look at Hornclaw’s backstory, which The Old Woman with the Knife reveals through flashbacks. Starting as a homeless young woman in 1975, she was rescued and trained by the founder of the assassin agency.

Ad

This origin story shapes her identity and motivations, giving meaning to her code of justice in eliminating society’s worst criminals. Her nickname “Hornclaw,” symbolizes her sharp, deadly nature and resilience.

Over the decades, Hornclaw built a reputation as the “Godmother” of the agency. However, her aging body now limits her abilities, and she hides her health struggles from her superiors.

The agency itself is in transition, led by younger members like Bullfight’s recruiter, causing tension and power shifts. Hornclaw’s reluctance to retire reflects both pride and fear of losing purpose.

Ad

The layered narrative, moving between past and present, creates a complex emotional landscape. Flashbacks provide key insight into Hornclaw’s formative moments and the traumatic events that hardened her.

Read More: Delicious ending explained: Did Teodora kill Alba?

The role of Bullfight and the hidden connection

The ending of The Old Woman with the Knife (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

In the movie, Bullfight—the young and ruthless assassin—serves as both the bad guy and the one who gets things going. His arrival changes the way things are done at the agency and threatens Hornclaw's power.

Ad

While his character is portrayed as cruel and unpleasant, he doesn't have a lot of depth, which some critics say makes it harder to connect with his motives. However, his presence forces Hornclaw to confront her past and current vulnerabilities.

As the story unfolds, the film reveals that Bullfight shares a personal connection with Hornclaw, heightening the stakes of their conflict. Despite this, Bullfight’s role is pivotal in driving the narrative towards its intense climax.

Ad

Also Read: Hurry Up Tomorrow ending explained: Was Anima real and what happens to Abel in the end?

Aging, loyalty, and sacrifice in the ending

The ending of The Old Woman with the Knife (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

The ending of The Old Woman with the Knife underscores several thematic elements. Aging is central, showing Hornclaw’s struggle against the inevitable decline of her body while maintaining her lethal skills and pride. The film contrasts the youthful vigor represented by Bullfight with the seasoned but fragile veteran, highlighting mortality.

Ad

Loyalty and personal connection also come to the forefront, as Hornclaw’s rare bonds with the veterinarian and his daughter motivate her actions beyond professional obligation.

Also Read: Holland movie ending explained: What was Fred really hiding?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Old Woman with the Knife and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More