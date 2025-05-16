Hurry Up Tomorrow ending explained: Was Anima real and what happens to Abel in the end?

Hurry Up Tomorrow, released on May 16, 2025, is a psychological thriller and a companion piece to Abel Tesfaye's (known as The Weeknd) sixth studio album of the same name. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the film blends elements of reality with dreamlike sequences.

Starring Tesfaye as a semi-autobiographical version of himself, the movie investigates the mental collapse of an insomniac musician on the edge of self-destruction. With him are Barry Keoghan, who plays Lee, Abel's friend and manager, and Jenna Ortega, who plays Anima, a mysterious woman.

The plot of Hurry Up Tomorrow revolves around Abel's tumultuous journey during his world tour. Following a breakup and overwhelmed by the consequences of his own actions, Abel spirals into a state of mental and physical exhaustion.

During his breakdown, he encounters Anima, who guides him on an emotional journey, trying to untangle his past traumas and assist him in confronting his demons. Abel struggles with his own sense of self-worth, guilt, and the deeply embedded toxicity of his relationships during the night they spend together.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Hurry Up Tomorrow. Reader's discretion is advised.

The film culminates in a powerful, dream-like finale where Abel's emotional growth is represented through his connection with Anima. Anima is not real; she represents a manifestation of Abel's inner psyche, symbolizing his unconscious feminine side and his unresolved emotional trauma.

In the end, Abel confronts his past and expresses remorse through his song, leading to his emotional release and self-acceptance, freeing him from his self-destructive patterns.

Abel's struggle with his psyche in Hurry Up Tomorrow

Abel’s struggle with his psyche: A still from Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

The ending of Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as a deep exploration of Abel's psyche and his path to self-realization. The film blurs the lines between reality and dream, with Anima symbolizing the unconscious feminine side of Abel, as theorized by Carl Jung.

Anima represents the repressed aspects of his personality—his fear of connection and the toxic cycles in his relationships. Anima's role is pivotal in helping Abel confront his emotional baggage. After Abel experiences a mental breakdown, Anima ties him up in a hotel room, forcing him to face his emotional wounds.

A still from Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

The confrontation is intense and symbolic, representing Abel's battle with his ego, as embodied by his past behavior and relationships. Through the struggle, the audience sees Abel's pain and regret manifesting physically, highlighting the emotional toll of his actions and his need to reconcile with his past.

In the end, Abel sings Hurry Up Tomorrow, a song that is both an admission and an emotional release. It is also a moment of self-awareness.

After Abel expresses regret over his actions and desire to change, Anima, who represents his mind, finally releases him. The release of Abel demonstrates that he accepts himself and is prepared to let go of the negative patterns that once controlled his life.

What happened to Abel and Anima?

A still from Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Abel must face his actions as the film progresses. His breakup with Anima is not just a plot twist but an important part of his emotional journey. Abel is tied up in the hotel room by his mind after Anima knocks him out. This captivity represents Abel's emotional constraints due to his inability to connect with others.

The ensuing sequence, where Abel confronts his inner demons, is a metaphor for his psychological struggle. Lee's arrival to rescue Abel, only to be killed by Anima, further underscores the intensity of this internal battle. Anima's drastic actions reflect the harshness with which Abel has treated himself, and through this, Abel's path toward emotional liberation becomes evident.

Anima's choice to douse Abel with petrol and prepare to burn him is a striking reflection of the terrible forces Abel has been living with. However, Abel's song, his last moment of vulnerability, alters everything. Abel admits his errors and wishes for transformation as he sings.

Understanding the symbolism of Anima

A still from Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Anima is deeply rooted in Carl Jung's theory of the unconscious mind. According to Jung, the anima represents a man's inner feminine qualities, which are often suppressed or ignored.

In Hurry Up Tomorrow, Anima is not just a character; she is a symbolic figure representing Abel's inner struggles with love, connection, and self-doubt. Throughout the film, she challenges Abel to confront his emotional shortcomings and break free from his destructive patterns.

Anima's part in the movie is to push Abel to face the reality about himself, particularly his harmful relationship with women. Her presence compels Abel to confront the areas of himself he has suppressed; she represents the feminine energy he has ignored.

Abel's emotional awakening through his song in the last sequences is a moment of reconciliation with his inner feminine energy, which indicates his acceptance of his own humanity and shortcomings.

Anima is important because she can show Abel's deepest regrets and emotional pain. At the end of the movie, Abel reaches a point of self-acceptance, and Anima's departure shows that he is ready to move on, leaving behind the pain that has been following him for a long time.

Abel's psychological transformation

A still from Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Hurry Up Tomorrow depicts Abel's psychological transformation as he struggles between his ego (Lee) and self (Anima) throughout the film.

Lee—Abel's hedonistic and narcissistic side—drives him to self-destruction and isolation. However, Anima—his healthier, more self-aware side—pushes him towards healing and self-discovery. The final confrontation between Lee and Anima is symbolic of Abel's inner battle between these two sides.

In contrast, Abel’s confession and subsequent release reflect his acceptance of the self, a more authentic version of himself that is free from the illusions created by his ego.

Abel's road to recovery is represented by this psychological change, which is the heart of the movie. Abel's song to liberate himself at the conclusion emphasizes the importance of self-expression and vulnerability in conquering inner conflict.

Abel’s journey towards healing and self-realization

A still from Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

The movie offers an investigation of identity, self-doubt, and the quest for atonement. As he fights his inner struggles, past traumas, and toxic relationships, Abel's journey across the movie is not only physical but also profoundly psychological.

Abel's confrontation of his emotional wounds and song to liberation at the film's conclusion represents his evolution from a broken self to a complete person.

Through the symbolic characters of Anima and Lee, the film navigates the complexities of Abel’s psyche, representing his need to reconcile the different aspects of his personality.

Abel’s journey reflects the universal struggle to embrace both the light and dark aspects of the self to move forward and find true peace. Stay tuned for more updates on the movie and similar projects as the year progresses. Hurry Up Tomorrow is currently available in theaters.

