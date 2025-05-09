Love Hurts ending explained: Does Rose survive or is it all in Frank's head?

Peacock’s Love Hurts ends with an open-ended finale that leaves many details unresolved. The story follows Marvin Gable, a former assassin-turned-real-estate-agent in Milwaukee, who is forced back into a world of violence when Rose, his past love and the woman he once spared returns.

As conflicts escalate between Marvin, his brother Knuckles, and others in the criminal organization, the movie slowly reveals truths about the past and sets up a chaotic final confrontation. By the time the credits roll, the audience is left questioning what Marvin and Rose’s future might look like, and whether anyone in this story truly escapes their past.

The film confirms that Rose survives, and Marvin does not imagine the events. While the story does not show detailed consequences, it presents a clear resolution: Marvin and Rose walk away together after Knuckles is taken away. The ending highlights their decision to move forward, even as the specifics of their future remain open-ended.

What happens to Rose in the Love Hurts ending?

Rose prepares to confront her past in Love Hurts, driven by betrayal and a calculated plan for revenge. (Image via Universal Studios)

Rose survives the events of Love Hurts and reunites with Marvin in the film's final moments. After confronting Knuckles and revealing his theft from the Russian mafia, she stands beside Marvin as they defeat Knuckles and his men. Once the Russians take Knuckles away, Marvin confesses his feelings for her.

Throughout Love Hurts, Rose proves to be a driving force behind Knuckles' downfall. She sets events in motion by capturing Kippy and exposing the theft that led to her being framed. Rose also informs the Russians of Knuckles’ crimes, ensuring he is held accountable. Her actions suggest she has taken control of her life again after years in hiding.

By the movie's end, Rose appears to be free of her past ties. The film implies that she and Marvin plan to leave together and start a new life. Though their future is not shown in detail, the closing scene frames them as a couple choosing to move forward.

What happens to Knuckles and how Rose brings him down?

Knuckles stares down his enemies in Love Hurts, unaware that betrayal from within his own ranks is about to bring his empire down. ( Image via Universal Pictures)

Knuckles serves as the primary antagonist throughout Love Hurts. As the leader of a criminal enterprise and Marvin’s older brother, he is responsible for shaping Marvin’s violent past and ordering Rose’s execution years earlier. He continues to eliminate anyone who threatens his control.

Rose, once a high-ranking lawyer in Knuckles’ operation, was framed by his accountant and lieutenant. After years in hiding, she returns with a plan to clear her name. She captures the accountant, Kippy, and gathers evidence that both he and Renny Merlow stole money and pinned the crime on her. Rose also discovers that Knuckles has been secretly stealing from the Russian mafia he works for.

Rose informs the Russians of Knuckles’ betrayal. In the final confrontation, she and Marvin defeat Knuckles and his men. Marvin overpowers Knuckles in a brutal fight but chooses to spare his life. Rose then tells Knuckles that the Russians know about his embezzlement. Love Hurts ends with Knuckles being taken away by the Russians. His ultimate fate is not shown, but he is removed as a threat. Rose’s plan succeeds in both exposing the conspiracy and reclaiming her freedom.

Marvin’s return to violence and what it means for his future with Rose

Marvin receives a cryptic Valentine in Love Hurts, setting off a chain of events that pull him back into a deadly past. (Image via Universal Sudios)

Marvin’s past as a feared enforcer is revealed gradually throughout the film. Though he lives as a calm real estate agent, his combat skills make it clear that he once led a dangerous life. His brother Knuckles used him to eliminate threats, but Marvin left that world after refusing to kill Rose.

Marvin’s journey in Love Hurts is one of internal struggle. He tries to avoid violence, but circumstances force him to return to his old self. In the final act, he fully reengages with that identity to protect Rose and defeat Knuckles. Despite the brutality, Marvin retains a sense of morality and chooses not to kill his brother, signaling a shift from vengeance to closure.

After the confrontation, Marvin and Rose appear to walk away together. There is no confirmation of what they will do next, but the film implies they might relocate and start over. Most of their enemies have been eliminated or neutralized, and the stolen money may give them a fresh start.

There are questions about whether Marvin’s reputation as a realtor can survive the public chaos that unfolded. But Love Hurts does not dwell on these logistical issues. Instead, the focus is on Marvin and Rose's decision to move forward. Their shared past has been addressed, and they seem ready to begin a new chapter.

Who really stole the money, and how Rose proved her innocence

Rose finds a moment of peace in Love Hurts as she reconnects with Marvin and reclaims control over her life. (Image via Universal Studios)

The central conflict that sets Love Hurts in motion involves a theft from Knuckles’ organization. Initially, Rose is blamed for stealing millions. However, she later discovers that the real culprits are Kippy and Renny. Kippy confesses under interrogation, revealing that he and Renny took the money and pinned it on Rose to secure their positions.

Rose uses this information to undermine Knuckles. She contacts his superiors, the Russian mafia, exposing both his embezzlement and failure to control his own organization. This strategic move clears her name and triggers the downfall of Knuckles’ operation.

A bloody shootout and a brotherly final fight

A bloodied Marvin lies wounded in Love Hurts, showing the physical and emotional toll of his return to violence. (Image via Universal Studios)

One of the major action sequences takes place in a house that Marvin is trying to sell. Rose is interrogating Kippy when two clients arrive for a showing. Chaos ensues as Raven and, later, two more assassins arrive. The confrontation leads to multiple deaths, including Marvin’s rival, Jeff Zaks.

Marvin and Rose escape and head to Knuckles’ headquarters, where the final showdown occurs. Knuckles has just killed Renny for betrayal when Rose confronts him. Marvin arrives soon after, leading to a violent fight between the brothers. Marvin overpowers Knuckles, who is then handed over to the Russians. The scene ends with Marvin confessing his love to Rose.

Love Hurts is available on Peacock.

