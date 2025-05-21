The Old Woman With The Knife: Full list of cast explored

The Old Woman With The Knife is a South Korean action thriller film directed by Kyu-dong Min, with the screenplay by Min, Gu Byeong-mo, and Kim Dong-wan. It was released in South Korea on April 30, 2025. The film tells the story of an aging female assassin, Hornclaw, who takes the responsibility of mentoring a rookie. She must stay sharp to save herself from a deadly underworld threat.

The film stars Lee Hye-yeong, Shin Si-ah, and Kim Sung-cheol in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Kim Mu-yeol, Yeon Woo-jin, and Ok Ja Yeon among several others.

The main cast of The Old Woman With The Knife

Lee Hye-yeong as Hornclaw

Lee Hye-yeong (Image via Well Go USA)

Lee Hye-yeong plays the lead role of Hornclaw, an assassin and a legend in her field. The actress is also considered a legend in her field, with over 44 years of experience. Born to a celebrated film director, Lee Man-hee, she began acting on stage at the age of 18. Her popular works include Passage to Buddha, I'm Sorry, I Love You, Fashion 70's, Boys Over Flowers, and Big Bet.

Shin Si-ah as the younger version of Hornclaw

Shin Si-ah (Image via Well Go USA)

Shin Si-ah plays the younger version of Hornclaw, as the film spends some time narrating the character's backstory through flashbacks. The actress made her film debut with Park Hoon-jung's film The Witch: Part 2. The Other One. Before that, she was part of the mini-series, My Darling Boyfriend, where she played Go-eun.

She was also in the lead director Junyeop Jang's 2019 short film Prasad. In 2025, she played Pyo Nam-kyeong in the medical drama series, Resident Playbook.

Kim Sung-cheol as Bullfight

Kim Sung-cheol (Image via Well Go USA)

Kim Sung-cheol plays Bullfight in The Old Woman With The Knife, a rookie assassin with an unresolved abandonment issue. Kim Sung-cheol began working in television in 2017 with Prison Playbook. Soon, he found success with the series To. Jenny and the comedy film Too Hot to Die. His other popular projects include The Battle of Jangsari, Do You Like Brahms?, Our Beloved Summer, and Hellbound.

The additional cast of The Old Woman With The Knife

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

What is The Old Woman With The Knife about?

The Old Woman With The Knife has been described as an intense action thriller with plenty of slicing, stabbing, and bone-crushing. The story is based on a book of the same name by Gu Byeong-mo and explores the unusual profession of Hornclaw, a 65-year-old female assassin.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Aging assassin Hornclaw has seen it all, but she never expected to mentor a reckless rookie like Bullfight. As their unlikely bond deepens, cracks form in the underworld they navigate together. When Hornclaw discovers someone wants her dead, she’s thrust into a deadly game of deception. With enemies closing in and trust in short supply, survival means staying sharp—both blade and mind."

