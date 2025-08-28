The Roses: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Roses is among the most eagerly awaited dark comedies of 2025, and is a satirical reworking of the 1989 film The War of the Roses, which was based on Warren Adler's 1981 book. Directed by Jay Roach and scripted by Tony McNamara, the film adapts Adler's book for a modern audience while retaining its observations on marriage, competition, and relationships.

With its blend of dark humor and fashionable direction, The Roses aims to transcend the twisted struggles of power and love in marriage, giving them a modern-day spin.

Coming to U.S. theaters on August 29, 2025, The Roses has already stirred discussions with its talented cast and writing. The film was produced by Searchlight Pictures.

The cast features Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, and Allison Janney.

Who stars in The Roses?

1) Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo Rose

Benedict Cumberbatch (Image via Getty)

Leading The Roses is Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo Rose, Ivy's husband and an accomplished architect. Cumberbatch is one of the most respected British actors of his generation, renowned for his performances on film, television, and the stage.

He has received critical acclaim for his roles as Stephen Hawking in the eponymous film Hawking (2004) and as Sherlock Holmes in the series Sherlock (2010–2017), as well as for his portrayal of Patrick Melrose in the miniseries Patrick Melrose (2018).

For films, Cumberbatch received his first and second Academy Award nominations for his roles as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game (2014) and a hot-tempered rancher in The Power of the Dog (2021).

Cumberbatch is also well known to international audiences for his roles in blockbuster franchises, including Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Hobbit trilogy, and Star Trek Into Darkness.

2) Olivia Colman as Ivy Rose

Olivia Colman (Image via Getty)

Paired with Cumberbatch is Olivia Colman as Ivy Rose, an eager restaurateur and the spouse of Theo. Colman has risen in stature both locally and globally as one of the most esteemed actors, having won an Academy Award for The Favourite (2018) and garnered several BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Emmys, and other accolades.

Her work includes comedies, dramas, and even period pieces such as Peep Show and Rev., the intense Broadchurch, and her Emmy-winning role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

She has also appeared in The Father (2020), The Lost Daughter (2021), Empire of Light (2022), and Wonka (2023). In the movie, Colman’s Ivy is not simply a spouse to Theo; she is a self-reliant and driven individual who wants to make a name for herself in the cutthroat world of gastronomy, which foreshadows strife in the marriage.

3) Andy Samberg as Barry

Andy Samberg (Image via Getty)

Adding another layer of comedy and chaos is Andy Samberg, who plays Barry, the Roses’ family friend and Theo’s divorce lawyer. Andy’s rise to fame began with the comedy music group The Lonely Island.

He is also known for his work at Saturday Night Live (2005-2012), where the digital shorts he created and starred in became viral hits. His work in film and television is marked with lead roles in Hot Rod (2007), Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016), and the Golden Globe-winning time-loop comedy Palm Springs (2020). His most well-known work is as Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021), a role that gave him a Golden Globe Award.

In The Roses, Samberg portrays the slippery yet conflicted Barry, who becomes professionally and personally entangled in the Roses’ collapsing marriage.

4) Kate McKinnon as Amy

Kate McKinnon (Image via Getty)

Kate McKinnon stars as Amy, Barry’s wife and one of the Roses’ closest friends. McKinnon has built a solid filmography that includes Pixar’s Barbie (2023), Yesterday (2019), and The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018).

She has also lent her voice to animated series like Nature Cat and The Magic School Bus Rides Again. With her stint on SNL (2012–2022), she became well known for her eccentric characters and sharp impressions. The movie features McKinnon as Amy, whose humor and worth are balanced by warmth, capturing the nuances of a friend entangled in a marital separation while navigating her relationship with Barry.

Amy is also Barry's wife and one of the Roses’ closest friends, which further enriches her character.

5) Allison Janney as Eleanor

Allison Janney (Image Via Getty)

Completing the core cast is Allison Janney as Eleanor, Ivy's lawyer in her divorce. Janney is a renowned actress, on stage, screen, and television, and has won an Academy Award for her portrayal of LaVona Golden in I, Tonya (2017) and seven Primetime Emmys for her roles in The West Wing and Mom, and more.

She has also established a film career with celebrated work in American Beauty (1999), The Hours (2002), Juno (2007), The Help (2011), and Bombshell (2019).

The supporting cast includes,

Belinda Bromilow as Janice

Sunita Mani as Jane, Ivy's sous chef

Ncuti Gatwa as Jeffrey, the front-house manager at Ivy's restaurant

Jamie Demetriou as Rory, the Roses' friend and Sally's husband

Zoë Chao as Sally, the Roses' friend and Rory's wife

Hala Finley as Hattie Rose (Older)

Wells Rappaport as Roy Rose (Older)

Akie Kotabe as Alan

The movie is set to release on August 29, 2025.

