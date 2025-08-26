When will The Roses premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The Roses is a dark comedy directed by Jay Roach, with the screenplay written by Tony McNamara. It is a modern reimagining of the 1989 film The War of the Roses and centers on themes of marriage, rivalry, and ambition. The story follows Ivy and Theo Rose, a couple whose seemingly stable relationship gradually unravels as professional and personal tensions escalate.
The film is being released by Searchlight Pictures and has announced theatrical release dates in several areas. In the US, the movie will open on Friday, August 29, 2025, and the UK release will be on Monday, September 1, 2025.
The Roses: Release date
The Roses will hit US cinemas on Friday, August 29, 2025. The UK cinema release will be on Monday, September 1, 2025. The duration of the movie is around 105 minutes, although there is no official announcement regarding its digital streaming.
Where to watch The Roses?
The film will initially be available only in theaters. Searchlight Pictures will distribute it in North America and other global territories. The availability of digital streaming and on-demand has not been released yet.
What to expect from The Roses?
The movie follows Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Olivia Colman), a couple who seem to be living a perfect life in California. They have successful careers, children, and a happy relationship, but things start to strain when Theo’s professional aspirations collapse just as Ivy’s career begins to thrive. According to the synopsis,
“Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo and Ivy: successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.”
Unlike the 1989 original, where a divorce battle spiraled into chaos, this reimagining focuses on shifting career dynamics within the marriage. In an April 2025 interaction with Vanity Fair, the screenwriter Tony McNamara explained:
“That’s what so many couples understand now, how the balance between two careers is such a trick to solve in a marriage.”
In images released by Vanity Fair, Colman’s Ivy is shown both in tender moments with Theo and at work in a café setting, highlighting the contrast between personal affection and professional ambition. In the same interaction, Actor Benedict Cumberbatch described the film as:
''The film is a parable of two people who loved each other intensely, then ended up hating each other intensely and missing the middle ground.”
Cast of The Roses
Below is the ensemble cast of The Roses:
- Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo Rose
- Olivia Colman as Ivy Rose
- Ncuti Gatwa as Jeffrey
- Andy Samberg as Barry
- Allison Janney as Eleanor
- Jamie Demetriou as Rory
- Zoë Chao as Sally
- Kate McKinnon as Amy
- Sunita Mani as Jane
The film is directed by Jay Roach, known for Bombshell and the Austin Powers trilogy, and written by Tony McNamara. Production is being handled by SunnyMarch, Benedict Cumberbatch’s company, alongside producers Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland.
The Roses will bring a modern perspective to a known premise, combining satire, relationship drama. With its release set for late summer 2025, audiences in both the US and UK will soon see how Colman and Cumberbatch bring this story of love and rivalry to the screen.
