The Sandlot soundtrack: List of all the songs in the movie

The Sandlot is an American sports comedy movie that came out in 1993 and has become a cult classic over the years. The touching story of a group of young boys who become close because they all love baseball during one unforgettable summer is told by David Mickey Evans.

Ad

From July 4 to July 6, The Sandlot was shown at The Frida Cinema as a celebration of the holiday. The movie was also recently added to Hulu.

The story takes place in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles in the early 1960s. The Sandlot became a big hit right away, earning $34 million globally. It was also one of Disney+'s top 10 movies for a good part of early 2025.

The story follows a young boy named Scott "Scotty" Smalls who moves to a new neighborhood and finds it hard to make friends. A group of kids who play baseball at the nearby sandlot during the summer are introduced to him. As Scotty gets to know the other kids, he goes on many adventures, such as trying to get a baseball signed by Babe Ruth back from a legendary dog called "The Beast."

Ad

Trending

The Sandlot's music is just as well-known as the movie itself. The movie's music, composed by David Newman, sets the mood for many different scenes, from funny ones to serious ones. The score and the songs take the audience to the world of the playground, making the experience one they will never forget.

The Sandlot: All songs in the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Sandlot soundtrack is an important part of the movie's nostalgic and fun mood. There are numerous tracks in it that go with the movie's youthful energy.

Below is a detailed list of the songs featured in the film, alongside their duration and the artist or composer behind them.

Main Title (1:47)

Would You Teach Me to Catch? (1:23)

The Beast/Scotty Gets the Ball (1:10)

Benny Defends Scotty/Scotty Talks to Mom (2:36)

Scotty and Dad Play Ball (1:38)

Scotty and the Guys (2:48)

Benny Coaches Scotty (1:32)

Scotty Catches Ball/The Beast (1:18)

Wear My Old Hat/Playing Baseball (2:01)

Meeting the Beast (1:50)

The Legend (4:05)

Wendy Lotioning/Fake Drowning (3:36)

Baseball Game (1:23)

The Babe Ruth Ball/Scotty Hits a Home Run (3:10)

Baby Ruth (2:18)

The Beast Is Darin' Us (1:05)

Getting the Ball (1:59)

Getting the Ball (Again!) (2:21)

Airborne Attack (2:08)

Erector Set (3:18)

Benny Prepares for Battle (2:36)

The Showdown (1:37)

Chase (2:09)

Benny Runs Around Bend (1:02)

Beast Under the Fence (1:21)

Kids Follow the Dog (0:46)

You Knew Babe Ruth? (4:50)

Benny Steals Home (2:02)

Getting the Ball (Again!) (2:34)

Airborne Attack (2:03)

Erector Set (3:02)

Playing Baseball (1:28)

Ad

In total, the movie features 32 songs, adding up to a runtime of 77 minutes. These tracks are largely composed by David Newman, whose score for The Sandlot helps to enhance the emotional resonance of the film.

About the music composer

Expand Tweet

Ad

David Louis Newman, born on March 11, 1954, is an American composer and conductor renowned for his film scores. He has been writing music for movies for more than thirty years and has done so for almost one hundred movies.

The 1997 and 1998 versions of the 20th Century Fox fanfare are among his works. For his score in Anastasia (1997), he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Newman began his career in the early 1980s, playing violin in various L.A. scoring sessions, including those led by John Williams. His first film work was on Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie (1984), followed by scoring Throw Momma from the Train (1987) with director Danny DeVito.

Ad

Newman’s other major works include The Mighty Ducks (1992), The Flintstones (1994), Matilda (1996), Ice Age (2002), and Serenity (2005).

Newman has led the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and was the music director for the Sundance Institute in addition to his work in movies. In 2009, he received the Richard Kirk Award for his work in film and TV music.

Plot of the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Sandlot takes place during the summer of 1962, following a young boy named Scott "Scotty" Smalls. He had just moved to the San Fernando Valley with his mother and stepfather.

His mother tells him to make friends, and he quickly joins a group of boys who play baseball at the nearby sandlot. Benny Rodriguez, who is in charge of the group, takes Scotty under his wing and teaches him how to play.

Ad

The group goes on many adventures, such as playing baseball and making fun of the lifeguard at the local pool. When Scotty hits a baseball signed by Babe Ruth into the backyard of "The Beast," a scary dog, things go in a different direction.

The team comes up with several ways to get the ball back, but the Beast always stops them. Benny, the team's fastest player, finally has the guts to run into the yard to get the ball, where he faces the Beast in an unforgettable battle.

Ad

At the end of the movie, Scotty and his stepfather, Bill, have a heartwarming reunion as they bond over baseball. The boys grow up and go their separate ways, but they always remember the sandlot.

Scotty works as a sports commentator as an adult and keeps the chewed-up Babe Ruth ball as a reminder of the summers he spent as a child. Meanwhile, Benny becomes a professional baseball player. The movie ends with a look back at the friendships the boys made and how their shared love of baseball brought them together.

Ad

The Sandlot is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More