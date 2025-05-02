The Surfer: Full list of cast explored

The psychological thriller film, The Surfer, was released in the United States by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate on May 2, 2025. The film stars Nicholas Cage in the titular role, Julian McMahon as Scally, Nicholas Cassim as The Bum, and Finn Little in the role of The Kid (the Surfer's son).
As for the film's plot, The Surfer chronicles Cage's character, who returns to a beach setting from childhood, only to be confronted by local bullies who make it difficult for him to surf. The official synopsis for the movie by Lionsgate highlights the same and mentions:
"In the psychological thriller directed by Lorcan Finnegan, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is “don’t live here, don’t surf here.” Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point."
The primary cast of The Surfer
1) Nicolas Cage as the Surfer
As previously mentioned, Nicolas Cage plays the titular role in The Surfer. As highlighted in the film's trailer, his character returns to where he grew up and goes there to surf.
Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage has been a part of several projects throughout his career spanning decades. Some of the films he has been a part of include Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011), and Longlegs (2024).
2) Julian McMahon as Scally
Julian McMahon plays Scally in the film. As depicted in the film's trailer, he is one of the two people who come up to him to tell him that only locals are allowed to surf in the waters. He also threatens him with consequences, in case he fails to adhere.
Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Julian McMahon is best known for being part of projects such as the Fantastic Four film franchise (2005- 2007), Charmed (2000-2003, 2005), and Runaways (2017-2018).
3) Nicholas Cassim as The Bum
Nicholas Cassim plays the other negative character in the film. In the trailer, he is almost always seen accompanying Scally, trying to make life difficult for Cage's character. Nicholas Cassim has previously appeared in Home and Away (2009-2020), Mr Inbetween (2018-2019), and Total Control (2021-2024).
4) Finn Little as The Kid
Finn Little plays The Kid in the film. He is the son of Cage's character. In the film's trailer, he accompanies his dad to surf in the waters but is stopped by the locals who are surfing and swimming there.
Although young, Finn Little has been a part of several popular projects, including Tidelands (2018), Reckoning (2019-2020), and Yellowstone (2021-2024).
Additional cast of the film
The rest of the cast for The Surfer, as per IMDb, comprises:
- Rahel Romahn as The Estate Agent
- Michael Abercromby as Curly
- Alexander Bertrand as Pitbull
- Greg McNeill as Mortgage Broker
- Rory O'Keeffe as Blondie
- Dean McAskil as a Work colleague
- Sally Clune as Blondie's wife
- Violette Davies as Blondie's daughter
- Adam Sollis as The Barista
- James Bingham as Runt 1
- Austen Wilmot as Runt 2
- Talon Hopper as Runt 3
- Patsy Knapp as Helen
- Brenda Meaney as Helen (voice)
- Christopher Binns as Derek
- Charlotte Maggi as Jenny
- Oliver Webb as Drug Dealer
- Rhys James as The Surfer as a Child
- Tyren Maclou as Pizza Guy
- Justin Rosniak as The Cop
- Miranda Tapsell as The Photographer
- Helen Dallimore as Receptionist
- Radek Jonak as Mr. Suit
- Manon Buchalet as French Woman
- Gautier de Fontaine as French Surfer
- Nina Young as Dog Walker
- Jake Fryer-Hornsby as Fanta
- Daniel Williamson as Mousey
- Adam Leeuwenhart as Bambi
- Robert Patterson as Affluent Man
- Caitri Jones as Affluent Woman
- Birdie Opie as Affluent Kid
- Zephyr Jones as Affluent Kid
- Tim Hawken as The Surfer's Father
- Tobiasz Rodney as Curly's Husband
- Katie Shepherd as Scally's Wife
- Kai Cameron Scally's Son
- Leo Cameron as Scally's Son
- Neil Jilly as Gawker
- Remy North as Jay
