The Surfer: Full list of cast explored

The psychological thriller film, The Surfer, was released in the United States by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate on May 2, 2025. The film stars Nicholas Cage in the titular role, Julian McMahon as Scally, Nicholas Cassim as The Bum, and Finn Little in the role of The Kid (the Surfer's son).

Ad

As for the film's plot, The Surfer chronicles Cage's character, who returns to a beach setting from childhood, only to be confronted by local bullies who make it difficult for him to surf. The official synopsis for the movie by Lionsgate highlights the same and mentions:

"In the psychological thriller directed by Lorcan Finnegan, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is “don’t live here, don’t surf here.” Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point."

Ad

Trending

The primary cast of The Surfer

1) Nicolas Cage as the Surfer

Nicolas Cage is the Surfer (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, Nicolas Cage plays the titular role in The Surfer. As highlighted in the film's trailer, his character returns to where he grew up and goes there to surf.

Ad

Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage has been a part of several projects throughout his career spanning decades. Some of the films he has been a part of include Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011), and Longlegs (2024).

2) Julian McMahon as Scally

Julian McMahon is Scally (Image via Getty)

Julian McMahon plays Scally in the film. As depicted in the film's trailer, he is one of the two people who come up to him to tell him that only locals are allowed to surf in the waters. He also threatens him with consequences, in case he fails to adhere.

Ad

Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Julian McMahon is best known for being part of projects such as the Fantastic Four film franchise (2005- 2007), Charmed (2000-2003, 2005), and Runaways (2017-2018).

3) Nicholas Cassim as The Bum

Nicholas Cassim (extreme left) is The Bum (Image via Getty)

Nicholas Cassim plays the other negative character in the film. In the trailer, he is almost always seen accompanying Scally, trying to make life difficult for Cage's character. Nicholas Cassim has previously appeared in Home and Away (2009-2020), Mr Inbetween (2018-2019), and Total Control (2021-2024).

Ad

4) Finn Little as The Kid

Finn Little is The Kid (Image via Instagram/Yellowstone)

Finn Little plays The Kid in the film. He is the son of Cage's character. In the film's trailer, he accompanies his dad to surf in the waters but is stopped by the locals who are surfing and swimming there.

Ad

Although young, Finn Little has been a part of several popular projects, including Tidelands (2018), Reckoning (2019-2020), and Yellowstone (2021-2024).

Additional cast of the film

Ad

The rest of the cast for The Surfer, as per IMDb, comprises:

Rahel Romahn as The Estate Agent

Michael Abercromby as Curly

Alexander Bertrand as Pitbull

Greg McNeill as Mortgage Broker

Rory O'Keeffe as Blondie

Dean McAskil as a Work colleague

Sally Clune as Blondie's wife

Violette Davies as Blondie's daughter

Adam Sollis as The Barista

James Bingham as Runt 1

Austen Wilmot as Runt 2

Talon Hopper as Runt 3

Patsy Knapp as Helen

Brenda Meaney as Helen (voice)

Christopher Binns as Derek

Charlotte Maggi as Jenny

Oliver Webb as Drug Dealer

Rhys James as The Surfer as a Child

Tyren Maclou as Pizza Guy

Justin Rosniak as The Cop

Miranda Tapsell as The Photographer

Helen Dallimore as Receptionist

Radek Jonak as Mr. Suit

Manon Buchalet as French Woman

Gautier de Fontaine as French Surfer

Nina Young as Dog Walker

Jake Fryer-Hornsby as Fanta

Daniel Williamson as Mousey

Adam Leeuwenhart as Bambi

Robert Patterson as Affluent Man

Caitri Jones as Affluent Woman

Birdie Opie as Affluent Kid

Zephyr Jones as Affluent Kid

Tim Hawken as The Surfer's Father

Tobiasz Rodney as Curly's Husband

Katie Shepherd as Scally's Wife

Kai Cameron Scally's Son

Leo Cameron as Scally's Son

Neil Jilly as Gawker

Remy North as Jay

Ad

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More