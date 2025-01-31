The true story behind Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story, explained

A new biopic Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story is set to bring the remarkable career of Latina artist Lisa Lisa to the screen. The film premieres on February 1, 2025, on Lifetime.

The biopic follows the rise of Lisa Velez, known for her stage name as Lisa Lisa. She became the first Latina artist to achieve multiple hits on the Billboard charts with songs like Can You Feel the Beat, All Cried Out, and Lost in Emotion.

Her success paved the way for generations of Latina artists. A 15-year-old Puerto Rican girl from Hell’s Kitchen, she overcame, according to the synopsis, sexism and racism in the industry and the hidden battle with breast cancer.

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story is directed by Tailiah Breon and written by Rebecca Murga. It stars Jearnest Corchado, Bre-Z, and Lisa Lisa herself.

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story: Lisa Lisa’s rise to fame

Lisa Lisa made a lasting impact on the music industry as the lead singer of Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. Born on January 15, 1966, in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, she was the youngest of 10 children in a Puerto Rican family. She first showcased her talent by singing in her church choir alongside her six sisters.

Her big break came when she auditioned for the Brooklyn-based production team Full Force, which led to the formation of Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. The group, which included guitarist & bassist Alex "Spanador" Moseley and drummer & keyboardist Mike Hughes, became one of the pioneering freestyle music acts of the 1980s.

Despite their early success, the band's popularity waned by the late 80s, and their final album, Straight Outta Hell’s Kitchen, failed to achieve the same commercial impact as their previous work. Lisa Lisa later pursued a solo career, releasing her first solo studio album, LL77, in 1994.

In 2009, she released Life 'n Love, her second and final studio album, under Mass Appeal Entertainment. Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story will take an in-depth look at her music career journey.

During her career, Lisa Lisa kept her cancer diagnosis a secret. At 21, while on tour, she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma. She underwent chemotherapy throughout the tour, which she hid from both her bandmates and family.

80s iconic hit Can You Feel the Beat in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story

Jearnest Corchado as Lisa Lisa in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story (Image via Lifetime)

The upcoming film Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story takes its name from one of Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam’s most memorable songs, Can You Feel the Beat. Released in 1985 as part of their debut album Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force, the track became a defining hit for the group.

Blending freestyle and urban contemporary sounds, Can You Feel the Beat climbed the charts and reached number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 40 on the R&B singles chart by December 1985. It also made a strong impact on the Billboard Dance chart, peaking at number 6.

Considered one of the band’s signature songs, Can You Feel the Beat helped cement Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam’s place in music history.

Lisa Lisa on her battle with cancer in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story will depict Lisa Lisa's journey as she battles cancer while at the peak of her career (Image via Lifetime)

The film Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story will show Lisa Lisa’s challenges she faced on her journey to success, including industry pressures and a private battle with cancer.

In an exclusive interview with ReMIND magazine, she reflected on her rise to fame and the hardships that shaped her career. “The road to fame was not easy,” she admitted, recalling questionable management and the relentless demands of the music industry.

Diagnosed with cancer while touring, she endured chemotherapy in secret.

“No one asked how I was feeling. It was always, ‘Are you pregnant? You look swollen.’ They didn’t know I was going through chemo,” she shared.

The medications and steroids caused physical changes, but she kept pushing forward, which will be depicted in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story.

Despite the struggles, Lisa Lisa said her work ethic and perseverance defined her.

“I don’t regret any of it. But at the end of the day, it was business. I was their moneymaker.”

She now advises young artists to protect themselves legally, saying,

“Make sure everything is in black and white. Get a lawyer.”

She further shared in the interview that one of her most emotional moments came when she saw her name in lights for the first time.

“As a kid, I’d walk past Radio City Music Hall and dream of seeing my name up there. When it finally happened, it was a tear-jerker.”

She credits her family for keeping her grounded, recalling the excitement of receiving her first big paycheck.

When will Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story be released?

Fans of Lisa Lisa won’t have to wait much longer to see her journey unfold. Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story is set to premiere on Saturday, February 1, 2025, on Lifetime, at 8 pm ET/PT.

For those who miss the premiere, Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story will be available on additional dates. The biopic will air again on Sunday, February 2, at 10 pm ET/PT, Monday, February 3, at 2 am ET/PT, and Saturday, February 8, at 6 pm ET/PT.

