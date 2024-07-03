Who does Eddie Murphy play in Beverly Hills Cop? Actor shares why he gave up on signature laugh ahead of third sequel

American actor and comedian Eddie Murphy is best known for his role as Axel Foley in the Beverly Hills Cop movie series. The third installment of the Beverly Hills Cop movie called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is slated for release on July 3, 2024, on Netflix.

In a recent interview with CBR's Kevin Polowy, the actor was asked if he chose to give up on Axel Foley's signature laugh from the revived version of the franchise. The Coming To America actor answered that his character's iconic laugh in the movie franchise wasn't a creation but an extension of himself.

Talking about the same, Eddie Murphy stated:

"Not Axel’s laugh, it was my laugh. That was my laugh. In the 80s, I was like, I don’t want toebe known for a laugh. I noticed some people would do an impression of me, and if somebody was doing an impression, that’s all they did was they’d laugh."

He also explained that he has given up on the laugh in the intervening period.

"I don’t laugh like that anymore": Eddie Murphy talks about letting go of iconic laugh from Beverly Hills Cop

The background of the Beverly Hills Cop movies is that a Detroit cop finds himself in Beverly Hills, owing to the death of his friend Mikey who was involved with dealing in stolen goods. The first movie, released in 1984, featured the story of how Axel moves to Los Angeles under the pretext of an impromptu vacation, to solve the murder mystery.

While Eddie Murphy's character in the movie franchise became famous for multiple dialogues, it was the actor's iconic laugh that fans looked forward to hearing. Talking about giving up his signature laugh in the latest installment of the movie, Eddie Murphy mentioned that while the audience was fond of the laugh-focused impressions that others did, he wasn't particularly a fan of those.

The actor stated that the impressions were "making too much of it" and that when someone would recreate his character Axel Foley's laugh, they'd talk like the Donkey from Shrek or say dialogues like "Hey, how you doing!". Eddie believed none of the impressions sounded like him.

To put an end to such impressions, Eddie Murphy decided to stop laughing like Axel Foley. Commenting on the same, the actor mentioned:

"I forced myself to stop laughing [like that], which is really an unnatural thing. You laugh and say, okay, I have to stop laughing like that. And now, I don’t laugh like that anymore."

Additionally, the actor has been vocal about drawing inspiration for Axel Foley's character from his life. In a recent interview with the Daily Star newspaper, Eddie mentioned that he's not a 22-year-old anymore and even though the latest movie is a sequel, he has had a "whole other life" so he can act that.

Comparing his character to his current age of 63 years, Eddie mentioned that his character Axel Foley has become a whole different person owing to the changes he made in life and his equation with his daughter Jane in the movie.

In the latest installment of the cop movie franchise, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Eddie Murphy will be seen alongside the original cast of the film like John Ashton, Judge Reinhold, and Bronson Pinchot.

The first part of the franchise was the winner of Favourite Motion Picture at the People's Choice Awards in 1985, and the third sequel comes 40 years after the original movie was released.

