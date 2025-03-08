The true story behind I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, explored

The TV movie I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story premieres on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. It follows Natalie Suleman, known as "Octomom," who gave birth to the first surviving octuplets in 2009. The film explores her decision to undergo one more IVF procedure to expand her family.

Ad

The film stars Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Natalie Suleman, Caitlin Stryker as her friend Beth, and Anita Wittenberg as her mother. The film explores how media scrutiny impacted Suleman’s life, from her decision to expand her family to her struggles with tabloid attention.

True stories behind I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story

The birth of Octomom's octuplets

In I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, Natalie was accused of having children for fame (Image via Lifetime)

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

In January 2009, Natalie Suleman made headlines worldwide when she gave birth to the first surviving octuplets through IVF.

Ad

Trending

The birth of the eight babies, including six boys and two girls, was a medical milestone for that time. Although it sparked intense public debate. Many believed that she only did that for fame. Some celebrated the achievement; others, however, criticized her for choosing to implant multiple embryos.

The implanting of multiple embryos was, according to the public during that time, a high-risk pregnancy. The media dubbed her as "Octomom.” Her public life and image will be a major part of I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story.

Ad

Suleman’s IVF journey

Natalie faced challenges in supporting her children in I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story (Image via Lifetime)

In I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, a key focus is Suleman’s decision to undergo multiple IVF treatments, leading to the birth of her octuplets. IVF involves fertilizing an egg outside the body and implanting embryos into the uterus. Her choice to have more children sparked controversy, as many questioned her claims.

Ad

While some supported her choice to expand her family, others criticized her for the risks involved in carrying so many embryos. In the trailer, it shows many have protested about her decision being a high-risk pregnancy.

They also pointed out that her actions are irresponsible because of how difficult it could be to give a good life to raise many children.

Critics in the media and the public said that she couldn’t support her growing family, calling her selfish. In response, Suleman rejected this judgment, telling CNN in 2009 that she was determined to provide for her children. I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story presents both sides of the debate on IVF and large-scale motherhood.

Ad

Suleman’s struggle to move on from being Octomom

In I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, Natalie struggled to move on from her Octomom label (Image via Lifetime)

Suleman’s financial struggles in supporting her growing family are dramatized in I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story. To make ends meet, she turned to various means of income, including making appearances on reality TV and adult entertainment projects. The pressure of providing for her children took a heavy toll on her.

Ad

In 2012, she checked into rehab to address personal issues, including the stress caused by her public image. During her rehab time, she said that it was the time to "kill Octomom."

Suleman realized that the media persona she had adopted was affecting her mental health and interfering with her personal life and her relationship with her children.

On a new docuseries

Along with I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, Lifetime will release a six-part documentary, Confessions of Octomom, premiering March 10, 2025. The trailer features an interview with Natalie Suleman and her children, marking her return after 13 years out of the spotlight. The teaser also hints at the sperm donor’s involvement, though his face remains hidden, adding mystery to the series.

Ad

The trailer begins with now-49-year-old Suleman driving through Los Angeles. She is wearing a face mask, hat, and sunglasses. When the interviewer asked why she's covering up, she said that it helped her with her social anxiety.

Don't miss I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story on March 8, 2025, on Lifetime, with streaming available the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback