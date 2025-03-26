The Twister: Caught in the Storm - Did they ever find Will Norton's Body after the Joplin Tornado?

When The Twister: Caught in the Storm debuted on Netflix, it revisited the catastrophic EF-5 Joplin Tornado that struck Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011, an event that remains one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history.

Among the many stories that resurfaced was that of 18-year-old Will Norton, often remembered as the “Joplin tornado miracle boy.” Will had just graduated from Joplin High School and was driving home with his father when their Hummer H3 was caught in the storm’s path.

According to an AP News report from May 29, 2011, the vehicle flipped multiple times, and Will was ejected through the sunroof. His body was discovered five days later in a nearby pond, as reported by Green Matters, on March 24, 2025. Debris had delayed recovery efforts. His story gained national attention, amplified by social media and a family-led campaign to find him.

As per MovieDelic, on March 19, 2025, Will’s death became one of the defining losses from the Joplin tornado, and his legacy lives on in community memorials and tributes.

Will’s body was found on May 27, 2011, in a pond near the site where the Joplin tornado destroyed his vehicle

The officials found 18-year-old Will Norton’s body days after the Joplin tornado. His remains were located on May 27, 2011, five days after the EF-5 tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri. As reported by AP News, on May 29, 2011, Will was thrown from his family’s Hummer H3 during the storm.

The vehicle had flipped several times, and despite being buckled in, Will was ejected, likely through the sunroof, due to the force of the tornado. His body was eventually discovered submerged in a nearby pond, not far from the crash site. His aunt, Tracey Presslor, confirmed that debris in the water had delayed recovery efforts.

Will Norton’s story gained national attention, especially due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the subsequent search. According to a MovieDelic article from March 19, 2025, Will had just graduated from Joplin High School earlier that day and was heading home with his father, Mark Norton, when the storm hit.

His mother and sister, Trish and Sara Norton, were driving ahead and had made it home safely. Mark called Sara, urging her to leave the garage open for a quick arrival, but before they could make it back, the tornado struck.

The impact shattered the SUV’s windows, and as Mark tried to hold onto Will’s legs, the seatbelt snapped, and the tornado pulled Will out through the sunroof. Mark survived but sustained a broken arm and other injuries. As reported by StyleCaster on March 20, 2025, the family had been on a call when the tornado struck, and Mark recited prayers during the event in an attempt to stay calm.

The search for Will Norton quickly drew widespread attention. Community members, emergency personnel, and volunteers joined the efforts to locate him. A Facebook page titled "Help Find Will Norton" was created to coordinate search operations. He was referred to in local and national media as the "Joplin tornado miracle boy," symbolizing hope amid chaos.

According to Green Matters on March 24, 2025, Will's disappearance was one of many during the Joplin tornado, which killed at least 158 people and injured over 1,000. Roughly 9,200 residents were displaced, and more than 4,000 homes were damaged. Despite the high fatality rate, the recovery of Will’s body brought a small sense of closure to his family, who had feared the worst.

Will was a YouTube content creator who had built a modest following through his channel “willdabeast88883333.” As per MovieDelic, he had a passion for filmmaking and had recently been accepted into Chapman University’s film school. Following his death, Chapman University honored him by inscribing his name on their Wall of Student Honor as per chapman.edu, May 31, 2011.

In the years since the Joplin tornado, Will’s memory has been preserved in multiple ways. His sister, Sara Norton, shared tribute videos through her YouTube account, TheStyleBlog, which included footage from his past content and stories about his life.

The city of Joplin also helped honor his legacy through community projects. In September 2012, the Rotary Clubs of Joplin and the Keller Williams Foundation broke ground on the Will Norton Miracle Field, a specially designed baseball field for children with special needs. That same year, the Freeman Hospital and Ozark Center established Will’s Place, a treatment center for children facing behavioral and mental health challenges.

As described in AP News on March 23, 2025, the new Netflix documentary The Twister: Caught in the Storm revisits Will’s story along with others impacted by the 2011 disaster. The film outlines the storm’s impact, which destroyed St. John’s Regional Medical Center, severely damaged schools, and left widespread destruction in its path. The documentary has sparked renewed interest in Will Norton’s story and the broader effects of the Joplin tornado.

Will Norton’s case remains one of the most widely recognized personal tragedies from the storm. His death was not only a loss for his family and friends but also became symbolic of the broader human toll the Joplin tornado inflicted. Through ongoing memorials and community efforts, Will’s story continues to resonate with viewers and survivors more than a decade later.

