The Ugly Stepsister: Full list of cast explored

In a bold and grotesque reimagining of the widely known fairytale Cinderella, the AMC network's Shudder is soon to release The Ugly Stepsister in the US. Emilie Blichfeldt is the director and writer of the film that also happens to be her feature debut.

The Ugly Stepsister stars Lea Myren as Elvira in her debut as the central character of the “ugly” stepsister to Thea Sofie Loch Naess’s Cinderella, who is named Agnes in the film. The Ugly Stepsister is produced by Maria Ekerhovd in Norway for Mer Film.

It is co-produced by Lizette Jonjic for Zentropa Sweden, Mariusz Włodarski for Poland’s Lava Films, and Theis Nørgaard for Denmark’s Motor. The Ugly Stepsister is set to release in the US on April 18, 2025.

Filmmaker Emilie Bilchfeldt shares the core motivation and inspiration behind concocting The Ugly Stepsister in an interview with Elsa Keslassy of Variety,

“This beauty horror twist on Cinderella is inspired by the Brothers Grimm version and by my own struggles with body image.”

She added,

“Goal is to provoke both empathy and discomfort and inspire my audience to reflect upon their perceptions of, and relationship to, beauty.”

The Ugly Stepsister: Main and supporting cast

Lea Myren as Elvira

Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister (Image via YouTube/@shudder)

Elvira, essayed by Lea Myren, is the central character in The Ugly Stepsister. She can be seen subjecting herself to excruciating procedures to adhere to the beauty standards. She wants to be accepted and loved by the prince while competing against her stepsister, Agnes’s beauty.

Despite this being her film debut, Lea Myren has previously worked in several TV shows like Kids in Crime, Familien Lykke, Venner fra før, Allerud VGS, and Jenter.

Thea Sofie Loch Naess as Agnes

Thea Sofie Loch Naess as Agnes (Image via YouTube/ @shudder)

Agnes, portrayed by Thea Sofie Loch Naess, is the serial opposite of Elvira, characteristically. She is Cinderella in this Norwegian adaptation of the fairy tale. Agnes is naturally gifted and lavished with societally accepted standards of beauty, making her Elvira’s competitor in The Ugly Stepsister.

Thea Sofie Loch Naess has worked in many TV series, like The Last Kingdom, Hjerteslag, So Long Marianne, and La Palma, among others. She was also the voice of Thyra in the animated series Twilight of the Gods. She has also worked in films like Arctic Void and A Happy Day.

Ane Dahl Torp as Rebekka

Ane Dahl Torp as Rebekka (Image via YouTube/@shudder)

The Ugly Stepsister stars Ane Dahl Torp as the infamous, cruel stepmother Rebekka. It is her own daughter, Elvira, who gets abused both psychologically and physically by her to garner the prince’s attention. All so that she may secure financial abundance for herself in the end.

Ane Dahl Torp’s filmography includes films like The Wave, Cold Lunch, and Gymnaslærer Pedersen. She has also worked on TV shows like Deliver Me, Fartblinda, and Superkrim.

Flo Fagerli As Alma

Flo Fagerli as Alma (Image via Instagram/@flofagerli)

Alma, the second and youngest stepsister, is played by Flo Fagerli. Due to her gender fluidity, Alma lacks the desired femininity by her mother’s standards. That makes her even less appealing as a marriage prospect to her mother, apart from not being of age. Which causes her to turn her complete attention and pressure to secure the prince’s hand for Elvira, her firstborn.

She has worked in several TV series, like Kuppel 16, Pubertetscamp, and a mini-series, Tilt, among others. She has previously worked in the film Nr. 24.

Isac Calmroth as Prince Julian

Isac Calmroth as Prince Julian (Image via YouTube/@shudder)

Isac Calmroth is Prince Julian in The Ugly Stepsister, who is seeking a virgin and pristinely beautiful bride to be his betrothed. He is the object of desire for Elvira and most maidens in the kingdom. It is his poetry that manages to captivate Elvira’s heart, making him the man of her dreams and desires.

Calmroth’s body of work includes working on TV series like Veronika, Evil, and Allt som blir kvar. He has previously co-starred in the film Angra Dagar.

Adam Lundgren as Dr. Esthétique

Adam Lundgren as Dr. Esthétique (Image via YouTube/@shudder)

Dr. Esthétique is played by the Swedish actor Adam Lundgren in The Ugly Stepsister. He is a ruthlessly sadistic cosmetic surgeon who enjoys the agony from the harrowing torment of hammering on Elvira’s nose. A truly dark opportunist who banks on the insecurities and societal pressures faced by young women to achieve “perfection.”

Lundgren’s vast filmography includes films like Känn ingen sorg, for which he won the 2013 Rising Star award. He also won the Best Male Actor award for the film Love in the SFV Festival. Some of his other works include TV shows like Blue Eyes, The Restaurant, and Whiskey on the Rocks.

The Ugly Stepsister: Supporting cast

Malte Gardinger as Isak

Ralph Carlsson as Otto (Agnes’s father and Elvira’s Stepfather)

Isac Aspberg as The Feinshmecker (Julian’s friend 1)

Albin Weidenbladh as The Omnivorous (Julian’s friend 2)

Oksana Czerkasnya as Cook

Katarzyna Herman as Madame Vanja

Willy Ramnek Petri as Frederik von Bluckfish

Cecelia Fross as Sophie von Kronenberg

Kyrre Hellum as Jan (Rebekka’s old friend)

Richard Forsgren as Master of Ceremonies

Agnieszka Zulewska as Agnes’s mother

Staffan Kollhammar as Bud Budbäraren

The Ugly Stepsister has premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and the 75th Annual Berlin International Film Festival.

The film has been supported by multiple film institutes, like the Norwegian Film Institute, the Polish Production Incentive and the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, DR, Nordisk Film & Tv Fond, and Vestnorsk Filmsenter.

The Ugly Stepsister is set to release in US theaters on April 18, 2025.

