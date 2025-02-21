The Wrong Obsession on LMN: Full list of cast for the thriller

The Wrong Obsession is a 2025 thriller directed by David DeCoteau, set to premiere on February 21, 2025, on LMN. Written by Robert Dean Klein, the film follows Lisa as she attempts to repair her marriage with Mark while dealing with the return of her ex-boyfriend, Jake.

Despite warnings from her boss, Sabrina, Lisa underestimates Jake’s obsession, leading to unforeseen dangers.

The cast includes Vivica A. Fox as Sabrina, Gina Hiraizumi as Lisa, Matthew Pohlkamp as Jake, Daniel Joo as Mark, and Morgan Bradley as Joanne Jean among many others.

The main cast of The Wrong Obsession

The primary cast of the movie includes:

Vivica A. Fox as Sabrina

Gina Hiraizumi as Lisa

Matthew Pohlkamp as Jake

Daniel Joo as Mark

Vivica A. Fox as Sabrina

Vivica A. Fox - (Image via Getty)

Vivica A. Fox plays Sabrina in The Wrong Obsession, Lisa’s boss who warns her to stay away from Jake, sensing his dangerous nature. Lisa ignores the warning, leading to serious consequences as Jake’s obsession intensifies.

According to IMDb, Fox was born on July 30, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana. Her mother, Everlyena, worked as a pharmaceutical technician, while her father, William Fox, was a private school administrator.

She has Native American and African-American ancestry.

Fox attended Arlington High School in Indianapolis. After graduating, she moved to California for further studies. She enrolled at Golden West College, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree in Social Sciences.

She started her acting career in soap operas such as Generations, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless. In 1996, she rose to fame for Independence Day and Set It Off.

She later starred in Soul Food (1997), Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999), and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003).

Gina Hiraizumi as Lisa

Gina Hiraizumi (Image via Instagram@/ginahiraizumi)

Gina Hiraizumi plays Lisa in The Wrong Obsession, a woman balancing her marriage and career while facing an unexpected challenge from her past.

Initially unaware of the threat her ex-boyfriend poses, she underestimates his obsession, which places her in danger. Her character explores trust, emotional resilience, and the consequences of past relationships.

According to IMDb Hiraizumi has built a diverse career in television and film, appearing in over 15 Lifetime movies, including The Wrong Real Estate Agent. She played The Quiz in Doom Patrol and had roles in Dynasty, Creepshow, and Hawaii Five-0.

Raised in Los Angeles with Japanese heritage, she trained in music at Juilliard and performed the national anthem at major sporting events. A vocal advocate for infertility awareness, she openly shares her experiences.

The Wrong Obsession adds to her extensive filmography.

Matthew Pohlkamp as Jake

Matthew Pohlkamp plays Jake in The Wrong Obsession, Lisa’s ex-boyfriend who resurfaces as her coworker. While his return initially seems harmless, Jake’s obsession with Lisa intensifies, leading to unstable behavior.

Despite warnings from Sabrina, Lisa underestimates his fixation. His character is the main antagonist. His actions create suspense and tension, disrupting Lisa’s attempt to rebuild her marriage.

As listed on IMDb, Pohlkamp is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. He started as a professional BMX racer, winning national and world titles. Later, he shifted to acting.

He has appeared in several Lifetime thrillers, including The Wrong Blind Date, Vanished in Death Valley, Silent Night, Fatal Night, and My Nightmare Office Affair. His work also includes roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Quantum Leap, and Goosebumps.

Daniel Joo as Mark

Daniel Joo (Image via Instagram/@_danieljoo_)

Daniel Joo plays Mark in The Wrong Obsession, Lisa’s husband, who remains unaware of the growing danger surrounding her. As Lisa attempts to repair their marriage, his character serves as a source of stability and trust.

IMDb stated Joo is a classically trained actor from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Law and Society from UC Santa Barbara.

His filmography includes roles in Trapped in the Farmhouse, A Christmas Intern, and Abduction Runs in the Family. He has played detectives, family men, and dramatic leads.

The Wrong Obsession is another entry in his growing career, further establishing him in suspense-driven roles.

Supporting cast and their characters

Here is a list of the supporting cast and their characters in The Wrong Obsession:

Morgan Bradley as Joanne Jean

Diane Robin as Dr. S. Madden

Meredith Thomas as Detective Garo

Ciarra Carter as Paula

Grisselle Escotto as Mandi Louise Kay

Jensen Atwood as Stevey

Production, direction, and plot details

The official logline for the movie on Lifetime reads:

"Lisa tries to mend her marriage with Mark after her old boyfriend, Jake, starts working with her. While Lisa’s boss Sabrina warns her not to get too close, Jake becomes obsessed with Lisa and is more dangerous and unstable than she ever realized."

The Wrong Obsession is directed by David DeCoteau and written by Robert Dean Klein. The film is produced by Barry Barnholtz, Zelma Kiwi, Jeffrey Schenck, and Gene George, with Conor Glantz serving as an associate producer.

The movie’s score is composed by Christopher Cano and Chris Ridenhour, with Rusty Olson handling editing and Marc Ferrari supervising the music.

The movie is set to premiere on February 21, 2025, at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN). After its television release, The Wrong Obsession will be available for streaming on Lifetime Movie Club, offering plans at $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually, featuring a 7-day free trial.

Tesera Entertainment handles the film’s non-U.S. distribution.

Stay tuned for more updates.

