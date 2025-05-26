"They read trash"- When Liza Minnelli made her feelings clear about the misconception people have about her

Liza Minnelli has not only been a defining actor during her career, but has pretty much been famous for all her life. The daughter of actress and singer Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, Liza's life had always been under the spotlight. But still, she managed to create her own identity and lived it up to the fullest with some brilliant achievements that few have touched.
Minnelli grew up in an environment that was almost constantly publicized. From having famous friends to the press often focusing on her family as story fodder, Liza Minnelli had to understand from a young age that there would be misconceptions about her, and she addressed perhaps the biggest one in a 2024 interview with the Interview Magazine, where she was asked what people thought wrong about her.
To this, the 79-year-old actor responded:
"They read trash and tripe and don’t know that my life is really beautiful. It’s filled with loved ones, laughter, creativity, and emotional as well as financial safety. People weaponize crazy stories, it’s a friggin’ bore. I don’t think people understand what a close family we are."
She added:
"My sister Lorna and I get together and giggle. She has the family courage. I love each of my siblings. My brother Joey, my sister Tina [from Vincente Minnelli’s second marriage]. Her kids were here with me for a few days and the press did not find out. Ha!"
In this interview, she also spoke about her early brushes with the press and how her parents shielded her when she was younger.
"They both gave me a strong sense of being myself."- Liza Minnelli on how her parents protected her
Growing up like Liza Minnelli is something few could imagine. Naturally, being the daughter of two very famous people, her life was under a microscope from a very young age. Her family was also subject to a lot of coverage.
To help the young woman and protect her from the outside opinions about their family, her parents helped her grasp how the press worked from the very start. Speaking about this in this same interview, Liza Minnelli expanded:
"My dad would never let me see any of the stories written about us. And if I heard some story, he’d take me aside and say, “You know that’s not true, right?” So I learned that early on from him. But they both gave me a strong sense of being myself."
She continued:
"Mama would say, “You’ve got two very famous people as your parents.” So I learned that if people start trying to drag you into talking about who did what and where, forget them. My life is just as interesting as theirs were, believe me."
This definitely helped Minnelli develop an identity beyond the prying eyes of the world, and eventually, she went on to become just as successful in her own career.
In her packed career, Minnelli has won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and four Tony Awards, among others.
At 79, Liza Minnelli continues to remain active in the industry and most recently appeared in an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.