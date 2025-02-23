"This will be an interesting watch"- Internet explodes with reactions to alleged Chris Bumstead aka Cbum's Netflix documentary

Talks of a documentary about Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead, known as "Cbum," which is allegedly set to stream on Netflix, have been doing the rounds online. Though neither Netflix nor Bumstead's team has made any official announcements, filmmaker Calvin Youttitham indicated that the documentary, The Standard, will provide viewers with a comprehensive look at his life and career.

Having won Mr. Olympia six times from 2019 to 2024, Chris Bumstead has risen to prominence in Classic Physique bodybuilding. An Instagram post mentions about the documentary:

"More rumours circulating on where the @cbum documentary, The Standard, could be landing. Multiple sources stating that it is expected to be streamed on Netflix but no official confirmation as of yet."

A fan has commented below the post:

Comments from the fans of Chris Bumstead (Image via Instagram/@beyondthestagetv_)

Other fans have also expressed their excitement over the news, as some comments include:

More comments read:

Chris Bumstead’s documentary The Standard might be coming to Netflix

Chris Bumstead, the current Classic Physique champion, might be working to release his documentary called The Standard on Netflix.

The documentary will likely talk about his career, how he trains, and his personal struggles, showing how he has set the standard in the sport. Filmmaker Calvin Youttitham wrote on his Instagram page:

"The Standard. A documentary about my best pal @cbum. I have always dreamt about one day making a documentary. I never knew what it was going to be about or when I was going to do it, but from the first day I hit record for Chris's YouTube I knew that it would one day make it on the big screens."

He added:

"I’m so excited for this venture. A dream come true and we have the absolute best team to make this happen and I’m so grateful to be doing this with the best people. I can’t wait to continue to show yall what we do. To the damn moon and back 🎥📈 Coming 2025."

Everything about Chris Bumstead aka "Cbum"

Chris Bumstead was born in Ottawa, Canada, on February 2, 1995.

Originally involved in several sports including football, basketball, and hockey, he developed his passion for bodybuilding at 14 and eventually trained under the guidance of Iain Valliere, his sister's boyfriend.

Bumstead's rise to prominence in bodybuilding began when he won the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championship, earning his pro card. His first Mr. Olympia appearance in 2017 saw him place second. In 2019, he won his first Mr. Olympia in Classic Physique, eventually winning it six years in a row.

He is considered one of the more prominent figures in Classic Physique, with Ronnie Coleman calling him the best.

Personal life and legacy

Following a long-standing relationship, he got engaged to 2022 Bikini Olympia champion Courtney King in 2016. Outside of bodybuilding, Bumstead co-owns a supplement company and started his own product line. He has millions of Instagram and YouTube followers following his life, training, and bodybuilding tips by 2024.

Beyond the gym, Bumstead has been candid about the mental and emotional difficulties he encounters, thereby, offering a motivating model for those following similar roads.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Netflix as the year progresses.

